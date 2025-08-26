Anthony Davis’ wife trolls his golf obsession with pointed jab

Anthony Davis is enjoying his first offseason as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. His wife, Marlen, trolled his golf obsession when she reposted a throwback video of her husband playing golf on Instagram.&quot;This is how fast my wife expects me to play golf,&quot; Davis wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarlen shared it on her Instagram story with a one-word response.“Literally,” Marlen wrote.Marlen Davis’ response/Instagram @antdavis23Davis enjoyed golf sessions in Plano, Texas, as part of his offseason rest.The former No. 1 pick has had a tough time with injuries. He is recovering from a surgery to repair a detached retina, but is expected to be fully healthy by the start of training camp.Davis was traded to the Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers in February. His first game for Dallas was on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets. He recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in the 116-105 win.In his first season away from Los Angeles, he featured in nine regular season games and averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks. However, Davis' efforts weren’t enough to push the Mavericks into the playoffs as they ended the season with a 39-43 record.Who is Anthony Davis’ wife Marlene Davis?Anthony Davis and Marlene Davis are one of the NBA's power couples. While their relationship has been mostly off the radar, they have been together since the 2016-2017 season. They tied the knot at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sept. 18, 2021.The couple shares three children together: Nala, born on Nov. 1, 2017, and two sons, born in 2021 and 2022.Anthony Davis and Marlen Davis attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) - Source: GettyThe couple turned heads and Davis sang “Never Make a Promise” to her during their first dance. They privately renewed their wedding vows as they marked three years of marriage last November.