Anthony Edwards' 2022 Suns diss goes viral again after Wolves get bludgeoned - "Y'all got 30 points in the 3rd quarter"

It wasn’t the season-ending Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves envisioned. The Timberwolves fell short for the second straight season, losing the Western Conference finals to the OKC Thunder 4-1.

Edwards left the Paycom Center with his head down after a 124-94 loss on Wednesday. After the game, a video emerged on social media that showed "Ant-Man" criticizing the Phoenix Suns for their similar loss three years ago.

"I remember we were playing Phoenix," Edwards can be heard saying. "They were talking so much sh--, telling us we better make the playoffs, we ain't gonna make the playoffs. We out of the playoffs, but, y'all, this is a disgrace, bruh. Y'all got 30 points in the third quarter, this is terrible."

The clip has been making the rounds on X and has been shared by many accounts, such as Brick Center, with their post topping 825,000 views.

That year, the Suns, with a young Devin Booker, were the West’s No. 1-seeded team. They topped the West after a 64-win regular season but fell to the fourth-seeded Mavs in Game 7.

Edwards struggled on Wednesday night, recording 19 points, six rebounds and two assists as the Timberwolves shot 45.1% (23-out-of-51) from the field.

Anthony Edwards' honest response after painful loss

Anthony Edwards didn't mince his words when he spoke about his feelings after losing to the OKC Thunder. He acknowledged that the Thunder were the better team and is moving on from it.

“We lost. I can't think about how close I might have gotten,” Edwards said in his post-game press conference (start from 8:49). “We lost. That's all that matters. They was the better team. They came out and beat us, punched us in the face... We lost the game, we lost the series."

The loss may hurt, but winning against the Thunder was always going to be an uphill battle. However, Edwards is only 23, and with the right off-season moves, the Wolves should be able to contend again next season.

NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

Anthony Edwards ended the season with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the regular season. In the postseason, he averaged 25.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 5.7 apg and 1.2 spg.

