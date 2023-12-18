Anthony Edwards and Adidas come up with top-notch marketing strategy for All-Star's debut signature sneakers 'AE 1'

Anthony Edwards, the young and talented basketball player, has recently launched his debut signature sneakers, the Adidas AE 1. The sneakers have been making waves in the sneaker industry, thanks to the top-notch marketing strategy that Anthony Edwards and Adidas have come up with.

The AE 1 is a unique and compelling construction from Adidas' basketball banner since the days of Derrick Rose. The shoe's design is inspired by Anthony Edwards' love for basketball and his hometown, Atlanta. In the recent video posted on the NBA's official Instagram handle, the video quoted:

"Making his mark on Minnesota ‘With Love’. A piece of home, a nod to family, a glimpse of the future."

Adidas, the manufacturer and the sneaker brand sponsoring Anthony Edwards took a whole new route to promote the latest lineup. After multiple teasers this year, the shoe was launched with a celebration on the court. The video starts with Anthony Edwards lauding the tagline for his sneaker, "Believe That," and the whole court is seen wearing the AE 1.

The AE 1's technology is emphasized by simple color schemes featuring solid colors without any patterns or gradients. The launch day “With Love” variant sees peach take over the shoe’s wing and sole arrangement, while the knit rest of the sneaker is rendered in black with small pink branding on the heel and tongue.

Adidas winning it with an aggressive marketing approach

Adidas has taken a holistically different approach to headlining Ant-Man’s debut shoe, including a few well-aimed shots at the competition. A couple of months ago, in October, a roughly 45-second-long spot was teased where Edward zips open a duffel and begins pulling out the competition’s first signature silhouettes.

Between LeBron’s Air Zoom Generation, the Ja 1, the Luka 1, and the PUMA MB.01, Anthony Edwards and his younger nephew each take a long gander at the models before tossing them aside in defiance.

“Nah. I ain’t messing with ’em,” “Hell nah,” and “These ain’t nothing,” Edwards continues to state as he glosses over each shoe unimpressed with the design.

That is, until he pulls out the peach-inspired colorway of the AE1, galavanting over the porous, streamlined tooling. However, the AE 1 has received a massive endorsement from Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns has been seen wearing the AE 1 on multiple occasions, and he has been vocal about his love for the shoe.

The endorsement from Towns has helped the AE 1 gain more traction in the sneaker industry. The shoe’s unique design, coupled with the clever marketing campaign, has made the AE 1 one of the most sought-after sneakers in the market.