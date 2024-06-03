Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel shares adorable snap of three-month old daughter rocking bucket hat

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has a new MVP in his life: his three-month-old daughter Aislynn. Edwards' wife, Jeanine Robel, shared a photo on social media of her baby daughter wearing a blue-white strip-flowered dress and a small white bucket hat.

"3 months old," Robel wrote, marking the baby's third-month milestone celebration.

Jeanine Robel shared on her Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robel and Edwards are reported to have started dating in 2022, and they made it public in January the following year. They announced their pregnancy on Dec. 13, 2023.

Trending

Gifts were flowing at the baby shower in February and attendees reportedly feasted on rose-gold AJE monogrammed macarons, a tasteful gesture to the upcoming arrival of their little girl Aislynn.

Jeanine Robel shares heartwarming pictures of baby Aislynn and son Krue on Mother's Day

Jeanine Robel shared a heartfelt social media post for her children on Mother's Day. She posted pictures of her two children, Krue and Aislynn, and shared a heartfelt message:

"I love you BOTH 🤍💕 God know I needed you both ! Krue my first born, Thank you for growing me up. Thank you for being my reason, my motivation, my ride or die. We’ve experienced it all together. Aislynn (Ladybug🐞)Thank you for making me soft gentle and a lot more patient 😂 ! Thank you for bringing me peace 💕"

Krue, her firstborn, held Aislynn in the photos posted on Instagram. She marked her first Mother's Day with Aislynn, who appeared utterly adorable in a pink bow and white dress.

In every snapshot, a beaming Aislynn rested contentedly in the embrace of her ten-year-old brother, Krue. Their heartwarming images captured on social media undoubtedly rank among the sweetest Mother's Day moments shared by an NBA family.

Her post went on to receive tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of supportive comments from fans. Karl-Anthony Towns‘ girlfriend Jordyn Woods, and Taurean Prince’s wife Hanah Usman, among other well-wishers, also commented on the adorable pictures.