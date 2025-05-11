Anthony Edwards bluntly claims Jonathan Kuminga's dunk fueled his second-half explosion vs Warriors

Anthony Edwards had several highlight plays during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors. However, no play garnered more attention than his poster dunk on Kevon Looney in the third quarter.

Edwards revealed that he was particularly motivated after being caught in the wrong end of a dunk earlier in the same period. Jonathan Kuminga had thrown down a powerful slam over him, firing up the Timberwolves guard.

"When Kuminga dunked on me, that got me going," Edwards said in the postgame press conference.

Anthony Edwards quickly responded just minutes later, driving to the rim and delivering a monstrous dunk over Looney.

That spark also made Edwards go on a scoring rampage in a dominant second half, erupting for 28 out of his 36 total points. He further finished the night with four rebounds, four assists and one block on 46.4% shooting.

Anthony Edwards lauds Julius Randle for historic performance

Anthony Edwards received much-needed help from his teammates to propel the Timberwolves to a 2-1 series lead. Julius Randle, in particular, delivered one of his most impressive performances of the 2025 playoffs, recording a 24-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double. With this, Randle became the first Timberwolves player to record a postseason triple-double since Kevin Garnett in 2004.

Randle’s outing earned lofty praise from several members from the basketball community. Edwards, in particular, emphasized his teammate’s importance in a postgame interview.

“He’s big time, man,” Edwards said during the on-court interview. “He came through every game in the playoffs for us this year. The way he’s finding people and getting us open… I can’t ask for nothing better.”

The one-two punch of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle have delivered throughout the playoffs. In their first-round battle against the Los Angeles Lakers, the duo combined for nearly 50 points, 13.6 rebounds and 10 assists per game. They’ve maintained their performance in the Western Conference semifinals, combining for over 48 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists so far.

With Stephen Curry expected to return for Golden State by Game 6, the Timberwolves will be aiming to close out the series quickly. Chris Finch’s boys would like to clinch the series in five games and avoid any chance of a Warriors comeback.

