Anthony Edwards credits Steph Curry’s influence for raining down on Warriors 

During the on-court interview after leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a Game 4 victory against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, Anthony Edwards credited Steph Curry for his evolution into an elite shooter.

Edwards highlighted that working alongside Curry during the 2024 Paris Olympics influenced him to work on his shooting, especially 3s, which is now paying off.

"I told Steph I was working with him all summer. Big shoutout, big credit to him. He influenced me to be able to shoot the ball really well so I went back in the summer and started working on it once I left him and I got better at it," Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards dropped 30 points in the game while shooting 11-for-21 from the field, including 6-for-11 from beyond the arc. The three-time NBA All-Star also added four rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead the Timberwolves to a 117-110 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry has not been able to play in the ongoing Western Conference semifinals since he exited early in Game 1 of the series due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. After winning the first matchup, the Warriors have lost three in a row to go down 3-1 in the series and are on the brink of elimination as Curry watches on from the sidelines.

Anthony Edwards gives Steph Curry his flowers while wishing for his healthy return

In the postgame press conference on Monday, Edwards was asked about not having the "game within the game" with Curry, as he remains unavailable due to injury. In response, Edwards said that he wished for the Warriors star to play regardless of the outcome and shared details about their interaction during the game as he gave Curry his flowers.

"I wish he could be out there, to play against him, no matter how it goes," Edwards said via "95.7 The Game".

"I had missed one, and he (Steph) was like, 'You ain’t gonna make that you were too open'. And I was like, 'I ain’t ever gonna stop shooting them, I learned that from you this summer'. Yeah, man, he’s the greatest. The greatest shooter of all time.

"I would definitely love to compete against him, but he got hurt unfortunately, and I hope he gets better," he added.

Steph Curry would have likely made his return to the series earlier had the Golden State Warriors managed to secure just one win in his absence. While the two-time NBA MVP's status is set to be re-evaluated ahead of Game 5, his official timeline for return was for Game 6.

After failing to win a single home game in the series, the Warriors head to Minnesota for Game 5 on Wednesday. Curry could be forced into making a premature return in the game to help Golden State keep its season alive.

