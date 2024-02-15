Anthony Edwards crowns his new $120 Adidas AE1s "hottest in Indiana" ahead of 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

Anthony Edwards easily stands out from other young stars in the NBA as one of the most exciting players to watch on the court. His combination of athleticism and shotmaking all blend well into how he carries himself in the league. Interestingly, he shared a look at the new colorway of his signature shoe, the Adidas AE1 "All-Star."

The new colorway is set to be available on Feb. 16 at Adidas' online store and select shoe retailers for $120.

"I have the hottest shoe in Indy," Edwards posted.

Anthony Edwards shows off Adidas AE1 "All-Star" colorway in Instagram story

The new colorway of Edwards' Adidas AE1 has an interesting look compared to the other versions of the sneakers. The shoe utilizes an iridescent, flaked TPU wing that features the color purple. The other surrounding parts of the shoe are covered in black, while the Adidas striped logo shines bright with the color green.

The Adidas AE1 also includes incredible technology that enhances the performance of the sneakers to the advantage of the wearer. The kicks feature the Jet Boost, which provides excellent cushioning, and its generative support wing that creates proper stability. The Herringbone outsole complements athletes' speed and explosiveness by ensuring that it properly grips the floor.

Global general manager of Adidas basketball talks about Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE1 was released on Dec. 16, 2023, as the "With Love" colorway debuted the Minnesota Timberwolves star's first signature shoe. In celebration of its release, Adidas Basketball Global General Manager Eric Wise gave high praise to one of the NBA's brightest stars and an important member of the shoe brand's signature roster.

"Anthony Edwards is the true definition of what it means to be a superstar," Wise said. "His journey is already legendary, representing hope, determination, and boundless potential to so many — and his future promises to shine even brighter. ... Adidas is thrilled to welcome him to our signature roster."

The arrival of the Adidas AE1s could not have come at a better time, as Anthony Edwards is having a career year in his fourth season with the Timberwolves. This season, he is averaging 26.1 points (46.8% shooting, including 38.5% from 3-point range), 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Before the start of the 2023-24 regular season, Edwards put the world on notice when he showcased his talents at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, playing for Team USA. Despite the disappointing fourth-place finish, Edwards played as if he was ready to be included in the company of the elite stars in the NBA. So far, he is living up to the hype and the expectations placed on him.