Anthony Edwards disavows on alleged abortion remark, calls it 'heat of moment' comment: "Handling my personal matters privately"

Over the weekend, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was the latest player to get caught in an off-court scandal. The All-Star guard recently responded for the first time since the incident went viral on social media.

Text messages between Anthony Edwards and an Instagram model have recently gone viral. She reached out to him to state that she was pregnant, and he had a rather shocking response. When asked what they should do, Edwards proceeded to say that she should get an abortion done.

After these message threads got leaked on social media, Edwards decided to speak out on the situation. He made a post on Monday afternoon stating that he said those things in the heat of the moment and doesn't believe in them. The NBA star finished by saying that he plans on dealing with this matter privately and won't be speaking on it again.

Edwards, 22, is in the midst of another All-Star season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Through 21 games, he is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Anthony Edwards pushed for use of 'morning after pill'

In the barrage of text messages Paige Jorde put on her Instagram story, there was one snippet where he brought up something other than an abortion. That being using a "morning after pill."

Based on the conversation, it appears that she agrees to go through with it. However, during the whole ordeal, Anthony Edwards continued to badger her for proof. The messages clearly show that he asked multiple times for video evidence of her taking the pill.

At some point later on, she admits to taking it. She then proceeded to bash Edwards for not asking how she was feeling after going through with all of it.

Throughout the conversation, Edwards made it clear that he does not want children at this point in his life. Still in his early 20s, his focus likely remains on his rapidly growing NBA career.

Edwards has been one of the most loved young stars in the NBA today. That said, being tied up in a scandal like this could have a negative impact on his image. Espically considering some of the things he said in the conversation.

Now, all Edwards can do is deal with his matters in private while keeping his focus on basketball. This is not a time the Minnesota Timberwolves want distractions as they are currently in first place in the Western Conference standings.