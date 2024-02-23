Anthony Edwards drops bombshell with shocking pick for his GOAT player: "This gon' sound crazy"

While playing a round of Jenga and doing a one-on-one interview, ESPN's Malika Andrews took the opportunity to ask Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards an important question: who is the greatest basketball player of all time?

While most people would typically choose four-time MVP LeBron James or six-time NBA champ Michael Jordan, Edwards went a different direction. He picked someone whom he's actually played against and is still in the league today.

Based on how he started his response, Edwards must have felt like he was going to give a common and maybe controversial response.

"Man, this gon' sound crazy but, Kevin Durant." Edwards shared with Andrews.

The ESPN analyst couldn't help herself and asked Anthony Edwards to elaborate.

"I've always just been a fan watching him play as a kid," Edwards explained. "He's the first seven-footer I've seen putting the ball on the floor and scoring off the dribble so I've always been a big fan."

Durant is a talented scorer who possesses a skill set that's atypical of his height. At 6-foot-11, KD is capable of handling the ball and creating space for himself. He can score from anywhere on the court in a variety of ways.

He is a four-time NBA scoring champion, leading the league in points from 2010 to 2012 and then again in 2014. KD is also an efficient scorer, making the NBA's 180 club twice, making over 50% of his field goal attempts, 40% of his threes and 90% of his free throws in two different seasons (2012-13 & 2022-23).

Kevin Durant has outdueled Anthony Edwards every time they've faced each other

Anthony Edwards has had the privilege of playing against the man whom he considers as the GOAT. So far, the two have faced each other four times in NBA regular season games.

In each of their matchups up to this point, Kevin Durant's team has always beaten the Timberwolves. The first time that KD and Edwards faced off was on April 13, 2021, when the former was still with the Nets. KD dropped 31 points on 73.3% shooting while Edwards put up 27 points.

The second time they faced each other was on Dec. 3, 2021. In that game, KD tallied a double-double consisting of 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Edwards had 19 points.

They wouldn't face each other again until March 29, 2023, when KD was already with the Phoenix Suns. So far, this is the only time Edwards outscored his idol. KD dropped 16 points with an uncharacteristic 27.8 FG%, while Edwards shined for 31 points. However, the Suns still came away with the win.

Their most recent clash took place on Nov. 15 last year. KD torched the Timberwolves for 31 points, while Edwards could only muster 13 points.