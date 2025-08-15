Anthony Edwards’ ex Ayesha Howard's lucrative IG business has her charging $2,500 per post amid $500K demand in legal battle

Anthony Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, has started a lucrative Instagram business amid her ongoing legal battle with the NBA star. Howard and Edwards’ legal issues began in October last year, shortly after she gave birth to his daughter.There have been multiple developments over their lengthy ordeal. The latest came on Sunday after US Weekly released a report on the new developments in their custody battle.According to the new report, Howard has allegedly demanded $500,000 in compensation and a public apology from Anthony Edwards as conditions for assuming full custody of their daughter. In light of these new events, Lil Baby’s ex has used the extra attention from her legal battle to start a social media business.On Thursday, Howard, known on Instagram as @little.ms.golden, shared a screenshot of her profile, highlighting her sizable reach on the platform. The screenshot shows that she has reached 4.8 million accounts in the last 30 days. She wrote:“4.8 million 👀views❗Insta story promo $1,500 Main page $2,500.”Ayesha Howard’s Instagram storyHoward allegedly wants Edwards’ apology to be posted on all his social media platforms. She has also asked the Minnesota Timberwolves star to retract all “false and defamatory or misleading statements” made about her.Anthony Edwards has yet to comment on the situation publicly and continues to focus on his basketball career. He is coming off a stellar season for the Timberwolves, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists through 79 games.Anthony Edwards' team reportedly tweaked the custody agreement with Ayesha HowardAccording to US Weekly's report, Howard's alleged demand for $500,000 in compensation comes after Anthony Edwards' team tweaked their original agreement. The report states that Howard is prohibited from publicly criticizing the NBA star and also can't post their daughter on social media.A new motion was filed on August 6, after the previously mentioned tweaks were removed. However, Howard now has new demands, bringing negotiations to a halt once again. She said that her compensation is due to the &quot;substantial financial and reputational damages&quot; she has suffered due to her legal battle with Edwards.Moreover, she allegedly states that the apology is for her to &quot;affirm her integrity and her role as a mother of their daughter.&quot;