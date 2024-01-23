Anthony Edwards flashes rakish smile as he poses with glowing pregnant girlfriend Jeanine Robel

Anthony Edwards is having an incredible fourth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, off the court, Edwards is expecting a child with girlfriend Jeanine Robel. In her Instagram story, Robel shared a picture alongside him. With the couple eagerly anticipating the arrival of their child, Edwards' life continues to trend in the right direction on and off the court.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel

The two posed for the picture as they had dinner together, as shared by Robel in her stories. During one of her videos, Edwards can be seen singing "Happy Birthday" to his girlfriend. However, Robel emphasized that it was still not her birthday yet. The couple is most probably celebrating it earlier, as her birthday is on Jan. 24.

Her stunning white dress also made an appearance in Monday night's 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Robel made sure that her 120k followers on Instagram would get a glimpse of her glowing fit.

Anthony Edwards staying loyal to girlfriend Jeanine Robel

Back on July 8, 2023, Anthony Edwards signed a massive five-year $260 million supermax deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He then posted a video of him announcing his loyalty to his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, by telling all the women trying to pursue him for his money to look the other way. The video was shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) via X.

"All you females who feel like coming off a n**** from sigining a contract, she the only one," Edwards said. "She the only one that's coming up. [She's] new to the table, so I'm a little green for her. Everybody else, the light is the same color as my damn jacket [red] ... Feel me?"

It was a wholesome moment between the couple, with his girlfriend jokingly saying, "Boy, don't lie." With that much money and the kind of stature that Edwards has established for himself in the NBA, fame could have gotten to him. The lifestyle of an NBA star can get alluring, especially with the public attention that comes with it.

However, Edwards remains loyal to his girlfriend amid all his basketball glory as he now awaits a child together with Jeanine Robel.

Anthony Edwards gives credit to girlfriend for his injury recovery

Back in the 2022-23 regular season, Anthony Edwards missed some time due to an ankle injury. Interestingly, he was grateful to his girlfriend for his injury recovery as she helped in getting him back on track, as per Star Tribune's Chris Hine.

"I'm feeling great right now, man," Edwards said. "As you can see, I got my energy back. Shoutout to my girl. She did a great job of getting me back to where I wanted to be."

Recovering from injuries can be tricky, especially when it comes to the situation of an athlete looking to get back healthy on the basketball court. Luckily for Edwards, he has Jeanine Robel alongside him to make the process bearable.

An NBA player will not only deal with the physical challenges of an injury recovery but also take into consideration the mental adjustment that comes with it.

