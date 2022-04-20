“This dude Ant-Man, his swag is on another level” - Kendrick Perkins believes the comparisons between Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball need to stop, says Edwards is a ‘generational talent’

Anthony Edwards is emerging as one of the best young NBA players during the Minnesota Timberwolves playoff run, with Kendrick Perkins anointing him as a generational talent. He has also been hailed as a better player than LaMelo Ball.

Anthony Edwards is in the second year of his career, but he is already emerging as a superstar and is competing to be the best player on the Timberwolves.

While he may not be crowned the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves because he has some exceptional teammates, he is trying to be the face of the 2020 NBA Draft.

LaMelo Ball and Edwards are two of the top players from the 2020 NBA Draft, but ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes there is a gap between the two young stars.

"Last year when I was screaming, I said, look, Anthony Edwards is generational. Anthony Edwards should have won rookie of the year and I'm a Lamelo Ball fan but he's no Anthony Edwards. And I think really we got to stop even having those two in the same conversation, just being realistic. It's just two different animals bro and when I'm watching this dude ant-man his swag is on another level."

While Kendrick Perkins believes there is a gap between Edwards and Ball, the stats say they are equally dangerous shooters.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with 300+ 3-pointers before turning 21:



— LaMelo Ball

— Anthony Edwards

— Luka Doncic



Ant-Man and Melo are still 20. Players with 300+ 3-pointers before turning 21:— LaMelo Ball — Anthony Edwards— Luka DoncicAnt-Man and Melo are still 20. https://t.co/dlv3Ktpqar

LaMelo Ball winning Rookie of the Year and beating Edwards with a player-efficiency rating in both seasons does give him an advantage. Still, Edwards is currently leading a playoff team, whereas Ball is eliminated.

Still, Kendrick Perkins is at least right that they are different animals because each excels in other areas.

The two stars will be linked throughout their careers because they were in the same draft class, but two seasons is a challenging point to evaluate who is the better player, especially when each one is better in certain respects.

Anthony Edwards's swag versus LaMelo Ball's swag

Edwards versus Ball is going to be a matchup for years to come.

Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball are two players who could become the face of the NBA in the future, but their swag and personality will play a role in their ascension to that spot.

Edwards is one of the most confident players in the NBA, so he is always willing to shoot his shot and see if it works for him.

C.J. Toledano @CJToledano Just learned that Anthony Edwards named his dog "Anthony Edwards Jr." because he, too, can do everything. Absolute legend. Just learned that Anthony Edwards named his dog "Anthony Edwards Jr." because he, too, can do everything. Absolute legend. https://t.co/4Soms3wEtF

LaMelo Ball may not have the confidence of Edwards, but he does have recommendations coming from a basketball Hall of Famer about his swag and personality.

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay Tracy McGrady: LaMelo Ball is built for the Los Angeles Lakers Tracy McGrady: LaMelo Ball is built for the Los Angeles Lakers 👀 https://t.co/tTgGGZB0WG

Despite Kendrick Perkins' assessment, there are still years before they enter their primes, so determining who is genuinely the best will take time.

For now, Edwards and Ball will need to keep working to separate themselves from one another.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will have the better NBA career? Anthony Edwards LaMelo Ball 1 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy