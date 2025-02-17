Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on 9x All-Star's NBA dunk contest prospects - "Don't feel he is dunk contest type of guy"

Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA’s best in-game dunkers. Despite clamors for him to join the NBA All-Star dunk contest, Ant-Man has consistently turned down that opportunity.

When asked about Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially joining the contest, Edwards responded:

“Giannis [Antetounmpo] is an in-game dunker. I don’t feel like he’s a dunk contest type of guy.”

The buzz around the nine-time All-Star began on Saturday when he responded to Ja Morant’s interest in participating in the dunk contest. Antetokounmpo refuted his tweet on Sunday, claiming that his X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked.

Still, the prospect of seeing The Greek Freak, Morant and some of the NBA’s best dunkers compete sent a thrill to the basketball community.

Unless Anthony Edwards changes his mind, basketball fans might not ever see him join the competition. In an interview with Jon Krawczynski in 2022, the explosive guard claimed:

“Nope. I’m an in-game dunker.”

Ant-Man sees himself in the same mold as Giannis Antetokounmpo when it comes to dunking. Morant, who also gave a shout-out to Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon, might have to be the flag-bearer of the event in the coming years. Edwards and Antetokounmpo aren’t likely to join the event.

Anthony Edwards did not play in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday

Anthony Edwards cheered on the sidelines for Team Kenny’s Young Stars against Team Chuck's Global Stars. The Nikola Jokic team handily beat Kenny’s Young Stars 41-32 in the semifinal of the All-Star mini-tournament.

Jon Krawczynski reported after the game:

“Anthony Edwards did not play tonight because of groin soreness.”

Edwards could not even show off his highly sought-after slams in the All-Star game. According to Tim Reynolds, the three-time All-Star hopes he will not miss games for the Minnesota Timberwolves once the season resumes after the All-Star break.

The Timberwolves continue battling for a playoff spot against the Rockets in Houston on Friday. Minnesota is seventh in the tightly packed Western Conference with a 31-25 record. The Timberwolves could drop in the standings if their franchise cornerstone misses games due to a groin injury.

