Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel sports $1800 Louis Vuitton Boots on MSG's court

As league leaders Minnesota Timberwolves prepare for battle against New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel made a stylish appearance at the Big Apple.

Spotted at the sidelines, Robel was seen dressed in an all-black getup glowing in her baby bump. She also had her Louis Vuitton boots on, which are valued at $1,800 at the official LV online store.

LOOK: Jeanine Robel wears her lavish LV boots at the Madison Square Garden

Louis Vuitton's renowned Star Trail ankle boot, has a glossy patent Monogram canvas, resulting in an iconic aesthetic. The incorporation of black calf leather trim introduces a new element to this army-inspired design, featuring leather laces and a robust platform sole.

It's made in Italy and includes a side zip for convenience, with a rubber outsole featuring tread for durability. The heel measures 8 cm (3.1 inches).

As for the couple's dating history, there is no specific known time for when Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel started seeing one another. Edwards first acknowledged his relationship during a matchup between the T-Wolves and Rockets on January 22, 2023.

Minnesota Timberwolves lose to New York Knicks despite Anthony Edwards scoring 35 points

The New York Knicks were able to hold home court after defeating NBA Western Conference leaders Minnesota Timberwolves, 112-106, at the Madison Square Garden on New Year's Day.

Leading the Knicks was Julius Randle with 39 points and nine rebounds while Jalen Brunson registered a double-double of 16 points and 14 assists. Playing his first game for the Knicks since getting traded from the Toronto Raptors was OG Anunoby who had 17 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Precious Achiuwa, who also came in along with Anunoby in the trade, had three rebounds in eight minutes of playing time.

Anthony Edwards was the Minnesota's leading scorer with 35 points while also providing four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points, six rebounds and three assists while Rudy Gobert had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Minnesota Timberwolves record regressed to 24-8 but they still hold a 1.5-game lead over the OKC Thunder at 22-9. Their next opponents is Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans on January 3.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak with this win and will hope to carry this form when they host the Chicago Bulls on January 3.