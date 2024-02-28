Anthony Edwards and girlfriend Jeanine Robel celebrate baby shower in style turning heads with stunning $171,600 Audi Q8 arrival

Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel recently celebrated a baby shower in style. Robel posted a stylistic video, documenting the party on her Instagram.

The video showed Edwards arriving with Robel in an Audi Q8 SUV. The car has a sticker price around $171,600 with all the extra features on Edwards’ ride.

The video is professionally done. It was soundtracked by “Me & U” by Nigerian-singer Tems. She captioned it with "baby A.J.E. is otw." It appears the future baby's initials will be A.J.E, but she did not reveal the full name.

It shows Anthony Edwards and Robel enjoying the festivities. There were plenty of guests in attendance. Some of Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves teammates joined the party, including Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson and Luka Garza.

Karl Anthony-Towns was also in attendance. He brought his famous IG model girlfriend Jordyn Woods, who posted highlights from the party on her IG stories.

Edwards is seen dancing with some of the guests. They also played games. The event took place in a large hotel ballroom adorned with two extra-long dining tables.

Anthony Edwards struggles in baby shower game

Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel celebrated the baby shower for their upcoming child. During the party, Edwards and some of his Minnesota teammates played a humorous game and Edwards was struggling.

The game had Edwards and some of his teammates including Mike Conley attempt to put a baby diaper on a doll while blindfolded. The one who finished fastest won the game. Edwards was struggling to even get the diaper unfolded. The game had everyone laughing.

Edwards was seen searching for the baby behind his blindfold. This brought about more laughter.

Robel wore a bright pink suit. A nod to her and Edward’s upcoming daughter. She posed for multiple photos with friends and family throughout the celebration.

Edwards and his teammates are having fun on the floor as well. Minnesota is tied for first in the West, and having one of their best seasons in franchise history in the process.

Who is Anthony Edwards girlfriend?

Anthony Edwards is dating and pregnant with Jeanine Robel. Robel is an IG influencer. She has flooded her IG page with pictures of her baby bump at some of Edwards’s NBA games, along with other events.

Robel also has a previous son with rapper Chief Keef. Robel and Edwards have been dating for several months, according to online reports. Edwards confirmed the relationship after a game against the Houston Rockets in January last season.

She is 29 years old. Not much is known about her professional occupation. She keeps a relatively low profile. Robel is nine years older than Edwards. She is American and was born to a Chrisitan family in the United States.