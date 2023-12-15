Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel confirms pregnancy in latest IG post, Jordyn Woods and other NBA partners react  

Anthony Edwards's girlfriend Jeanine Robel confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram with a post. Congratulations poured in from fans and partners of other NBA stars.

Robel was earlier in the news for sharing her thoughts on posting more of her son Krue, who she had with her rapper ex-boyfriend Chief Keef. This is her first picture on social media that shows her pregnant with Edwards' child.

Robel added a wholesome caption along with the picture that shows her heavily pregnant and another picture from a scan that reveals the baby's foot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mom – a title just above the QUEEN AJE

Karl-Anthony Towns' partner Jordyn Woods reacted.

Jordyn Woods reacted to Jeanine Robel's pregnancy on Instagram

Robel, 29 has been a familiar presence during Minnesota Timberwolves games. With a baby incoming, her presence on the floor might not be as often, but expect more baby updates on social media in the days to come.

Anthony Edwards has been public about his relationship with Jeanine Robel

When it comes to his relationship with Jeanine Robel, Anthony Edwards is a proud man and has showered praise in corpus doses. Earlier, after inking a max deal with the Timberwolves this summer, Edwards tweeted about Robel:

"All you females who think you gonna come up off a n**** from signing a contract, she the only one. She is the only one that’s coming up. She's new to the table, so I’m a little green for her. Everybody else, the light is the same color as my damn jacket."

In January this year, Edwards dedicated a stellar performance in a game to his girlfriend:

"My girlfriend's birthday is in two days, and she is going out of the country, so I had to put on a show for her."

Expand Tweet

Robel also showers the same love and praise on her boyfriend on social media, and it's safe to say that the pair is going strong. The guard has yet to react to her picture, but there's no doubt that he will be a happy man, as he's soon set to be a father.

On the season front, Edwards is proving that he's worth every bit of the mammoth contract, with his performances playing a key part in the T-Wolves sitting pretty at the top of the table in a stacked West. He's averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 20 games this season.