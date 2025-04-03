Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel drops 4-word reaction while enjoying sunbath with daughter

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, is currently enjoying a vacation in Turks and Caicos with their daughter Asilynn. Robel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of them sunbathing at a beach and coupled it with a four-word caption that relayed her daughter's reaction.

"🐞 is loving it," Robel captioned her IG story.

Image: @coutureinc2 IG

Aislynn, nicknamed 'Ladybug', is Jeanine Robel's second child and first daughter. In the following story, Robel shared that she was missing her firstborn son, Krue, who could not join them for the vacation due to other plans.

"we missing krue 😫! He had his own plans for spring break!" Robel captioned.

Image: @coutureinc2 IG

While his girlfriend and daughter enjoy their vacation, Anthony Edwards is battling to help the Minnesota Timberwolves clinch their spot in the playoffs with just six games remaining in the regular season. While they have guaranteed themselves at least a spot in the play-in tournament, the Wolves stand sixth in the Western Conference standings and must not drop the ball to guarantee their playoff spot.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shares heartwarming tribute on daughter's first birthday

On the occasion of their daughter's first birthday last month, Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shared a heartwarming tribute for Aislynn on Instagram. Robel shared snaps of their daughter dressed in a ladybug-themed outfit to match her nickname and coupled it with a birthday message for the one-year-old.

"Happy FIRST BIRTHDAY 🐞🐞🐞!! Words can’t describe how much you’ve brought us peace ,waking up to your smile every morning is like a breathe of fresh air !! I’m so happy to call you MY daughter OUR ladybug & your daddys 'Aisy Paisy' ! Wow ONE I can’t believe it’s already here an We got a lifetime to go !"

"I love you my little DIVA the only person who can turn the whole house upside down quicker than me 😂 ! I love you 🐞 ! Today we party , you cry if you want too my Pisces Princess 👸🏽 🐞🐞‼️‼️ ! 3.1.24 💕"

Edwards also posted Aislynn on his Instagram on her first birthday. The two-time NBA All-Star shared a series of snaps of him and his daughter over the past year.

"Aisy Paisy!!! 😍😍😍," Edwards captioned the post.

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel made their relationship official in 2020 and welcomed Aislynn on Mar. 1 last year. The star guard had left an NBA game midway to witness his daughter's birth.

