Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel and Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods link up ahead of T’Wolves home opener vs Heat

The fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves have a great reason to rejoice. Jeanine Robel, Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, and Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Karl Anthony Towns, were seen enjoying together in an Instagram story. The moment was captured ahead of the home opener of the Timberwolves against the Miami Heat.

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel and Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods link up

On January 22, 2023, Edwards dedicated a milestone to his girlfriend during a game between the Timberwolves and the Rockets. This was the first time he acknowledged their relationship to the public.

Meanwhile, Woods, 26, and Towns, 27, began their relationship in 2020. It's good to see the personal lives of these stars intersecting beyond the basketball court.

In another positive development for Minnesota fans, former Timberwolves player Jimmy Butler is out for the Heat, opting for rest.

Anthony Edwards explains jersey number change

Following three seasons of wearing No. 1 in his NBA career, Edwards opted to switch his jersey number to No. 5 this season. Speaking to Shams Charania, Edwards said fans could expect him to be a 'whole different player' as he has got his favorite number on his jersey.

"A whole different player. Just a lot of athleticism, a lot more dunks. Just, you know, a different level of play because I've got my number on my back now,” he said.

Anthony Edwards, who was born on August 5, wore the No. 5 jersey in high school and college. When the Timberwolves selected him as the No. 1 overall choice in the 2020 NBA Draft, he said he wanted to wear it, but Malik Beasley refused to give up his number.

While Beasley was being traded away, Kyle Anderson entered the franchise and wore No. 5. Edwards told Charania that Anderson had a preference for No. 1 anyway, which paved the way for a jersey number swap.

Edwards concluded the 2022-23 season with impressive numbers, averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He showcased strong shooting efficiency with splits of 45.9% from the field, 36.9% from three-point range and 75.6% from the free-throw line.

This season, the trio of Edwards, Towns and Rudy Gobert will aim to lead the Timberwolves back to the playoffs and generate even more buzz after an early exit last year.

In the Timberwolves' season opener against the Toronto Raptors, Anthony Edwards chalked up 26 points, shooting 8-27 from the field, 4-7 from beyond the arc, and a perfect six for six from the free-throw line. He also secured 14 rebounds, but the Raptors prevailed, 97-94.