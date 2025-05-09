Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel makes IG comeback in style by sharing sweet braided moment with their daughter

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel, also known as Shannon Jackson, made her return to Instagram in style with an adorable picture of her daughter. On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves star's girlfriend uploaded a photo of her daughter Aislynn on her Instagram story.

In the image, Edwards and Robel's daughter is seen standing in the sun with her head tilted slightly forward. The one-year-old showed off her new hairstyle that her mother picked for her. The toddler had her hair tied out in braided rows, which converged at the side of her head to form a pigtail.

Robel shares a picture of her daughter's new hairstyle on her IG story. (Credits: @coutureinc2/Instagram)

Jeanine Robel had deactivated her Instagram handle for a while before sharing the picture of her daughter with her 231,000 followers. Anthony Edwards and Robel have been dating for more than four years now.

According to PEOPLE, the couple went public with their relationship in 2020 and have been going strong together since. Robel is often seen courtside during Timberwolves games supporting her boyfriend.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel flaunts custom "AE" headphones

On Friday, Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel flaunted her custom headphones inspired by her boyfriend and the Timberwolves superstar. She shared a video on her Instagram story featuring a 360-degree look at the custom-made headphones.

Robel thanked the creators behind the device in her story's caption.

"Thank You @thesaunders_twins for 🐞custom headphones💙💚."

Robel shares a video showing off her custom "AE" headphones. (Credits: @coutureinc2/Instagram)

The headphones are blue with the main accent featured in the headband and the cushioning on the earcups. The custom makeover is done on the outer side of each earcup. Blue glittery substances have been used to cover each speaker with subtle green and white glitters used to create "A" on the right speaker and "E" on the left speaker.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are having a great run in the playoffs this season. They knocked out a LeBron James and Luka Doncic-led Lakers squad in the first round with a 4-1 record. They are now going up against the Golden State Warriors in the second round and are even in the series with a 1-1 record.

Anthony Edwards has been an indispensable asset for the Timberwolves in this playoff series. He has been at the epicenter of every playoff win this season and is averaging 25.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in this postseason.

