Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shares adorable video of T'Wolves star swimming with newborn

New father Anthony Edwards was seen spending some quality time with his newborn child in the swimming pool. Edward's girlfriend and baby momma Jeanie Robel posted a video on her Instagram story of the Minnesota Timberwolves star and their daughter spending a summer day in the pool.

In the video, Edwards can be seen in the pool holding his daughter Aislynn. Pop music can be heard in the background of the video as the Wolves star talks to his daughter holding her above the water.

Jeanie Robel's story featuring Edwards and their newborn at the pool. (Credits: @courtureinc2/Instagram)

Edwards is a first-time father and he was careful while handling his first baby. He held her close to his chest when going deep into the pool. The Wolves star was careful in not letting the water touch the newborn above her waist.

Anthony Edwards just had his most successful season in the NBA. He went all the way to the Western Conference finals in the post-season and put up a tough fight against the Dallas Mavericks who eventually eliminated them.

Jeanine Robel shares wholesome photos of Anthony Edwards and their newborn daughter on Father's Day

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shared wholesome photos of the Minnesota Timberwolves star and their newborn daughter Aislynn on her Instagram stories on Father's Day. She gave tribute to her baby's father for trying his best to be there for both of them.

Moreover, Robel revealed that Edwards was the only person who was able to calm down their daughter and she was glad to have him by her side. The photos she posted on her Instagram story included Edwards holding Aislynn in his arms and feeding her. Another story featured Edwards visiting Robel at the hospital at the time of Aislyn's birth.

Jeanie Robel shared gives tribute to Edwards on Father's Day (Credits: @coutureinc2/Instagram)

The rest of the stories featured wholesome moments of the Wolves star experiencing fatherhood for the first time. A few snaps featured Edwards sleeping beside his daughter as the baby took a peaceful nap.

Jeanie Robel story featuring Anthony Edwards and daughter. (Credits: @coutureinc2/Instagram)

Edwards and Robel welcomed their daughter on March 1 and the Wolves star left in the middle of a game to go and witness the birth of his first child. While Aislynn is the first child of Ant-man, it is the second for Robel who has a son, Krue, with her former boyfriend, rapper Chief Keef.