Anthony Edwards and girlfriend Jeanine Robel twin in festive sweaters for adorable Christmas snap

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves didn't have a scheduled appearance on the NBA's slate of Christmas games, allowing more time for the players to enjoy the holiday.

Recently, Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel posted on her Instagram story a picture of her and the Timberwolves star where both are wearing matching Christmas sweaters.

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel via Instagram story

In the picture, the two are in a loving embrace with one another while donning adorable sweaters, in celebration of Christmas. The image was included in a collection of holiday pictures and videos, via Robel's Instagram story. The footage also included videos of food preparations and gift-opening sessions.

The Christmas holiday has always been a great way to get in touch with loved ones and family members, especially after a year filled with busy schedules. Luckily enough for Anthony Edwards, Christmas time didn't involve any scheduled NBA matchups.

Anthony Edwards' goal is to become the first NBA/NFL athlete

Speaking with comedian Marco Summers on "Open Thoughts," Anthony Edwards highlighted one of his goals in mind: to become the first NBA/NFL athlete, as per ESPN.

"I think I might be the first one," Edwards said. "As a team, [the] Minnesota [Timberwolves] organization, we want to win a championship. After that, we'll figure that out."

From Edwards' comments, he remains confident in possibly being the first player to ever do such a feat. Transitioning to the NFL after playing in the NBA is no easy task, as the workout and conditioning will be a whole different ball game.

This is why the Minnesota Timberwolves star is not rushing the process as he remains focused on bringing a championship to the franchise he plays for. His assurance on keeping the NBA title a mission for today is good news for Timberwolves fans as it shows the dedication of the franchise's star player.

Anthony Edwards' 2023-24 regular season stats

Playing in his fourth season in Minnesota, Edwards has been playing some of his best basketball to date. Fresh off an impressive outing with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the NBA All-Star is averaging 25.2 points (45.4% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range), 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The improvement in his 3-point efficiency is a much-needed stride in his offensive game. However, his assist numbers have also taken a great leap this season.

Despite averaging a high turnover rate at 3.2 per game, Edwards has grown into a decent decision-maker, capable of making proper reads for his teammates, compared to his past seasons.