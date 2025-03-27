Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon Jackson gushes over LaMelo Ball's partner Anna Montana's chic clicks

Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball’s partners expressed their adoration for each other on Instagram. Edwards’ girlfriend Shannon Jackson gushed over Ball’s partner Anna Montana’s latest IG snaps, showing off a unique pants style.

Jackson left five emojis to show how much she liked Montana’s chic clicks, which showcased her outfit, which is designed to be half denim jeans and half sweatpants.

“A good look🖤,” Montana captioned in the post.

“😍😍😍😍😍,” Jackson wrote in her comment.

Jackson's comment

Montana has been a public figure since venturing into modeling and becoming a social media influencer, on top of being the girlfriend of a former All-Star.

Jackson and Montana have also been supportive of their partners’ NBA careers. The two girlfriends are both older than the NBA players as Jackson, 30, and Edwards have an eight-year gap, while Montana, 34, and Ball have a 12-year age gap.

On the court, Edwards is busy leading the Minnesota Timberwolves in their playoffs push as they are currently standing in eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 41-32 record. Meanwhile, Ball’s Charlotte Hornets remained one of the worst teams in the league with an 18-54 win-loss record.

Anthony Edwards uses LaMelo Ball as fuel in career rise following rookie battles

While their partners continue to support each other outside the court, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball have been rivals since being drafted as two of the top three picks in the 2020 NBA draft.

The then-third pick, Ball, was named the Rookie of the Year in the 2021 season, edging the top pick Edwards in what was once expected to be a weak draft class.

After Ball’s Rookie of the Year win, Edwards said that he is happy to see Ball get the award before emphasizing that he is not worried about it, considering that he is gunning for a bigger individual prize.

“I don’t care about that,” Edwards said in an interview by NBA.com in 2021. “I’m happy ‘Melo got it. They were saying our Draft class wasn’t going to be good, anyway. So, it didn’t bother me that I didn’t get it.

“I’m trying to be MVP. I’m not really worried about Rookie of the Year,” Edwards added.

Edwards has since eclipsed Ball in accolades in their five years in the NBA. The Timberwolves star has become part of the All-NBA second team last year, a three-time All-Star and led his team to the Western Conference Finals last year.

Ball, meanwhile, was an All-Star once in his career and has never reached the playoffs with the Hornets so far in his career. Ball has already played 42 games this season, his most since his All-Star season in 2021-22, where he logged 72 games.

