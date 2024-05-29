Anthony Edwards hilariously lauds "old as f**k" Mike Conley for impactful play in Game 4 win

Anthony Edwards’ presence on and off the court looms larger than anyone else’s in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ roster. The energetic and outgoing superstar is having a signature postseason with his team this season. “Ant-Man” is loud, brash and eager to take on the challenge of leading his team out of a 1-3 hole in the Western Conference finals.

Lost in Edwards’ stardom has been the play of veteran point guard Mike Conley who has been steady and solid for the Timberwolves. The former Memphis Grizzlies star had a 14-point, seven-assist, four-steal and three-assist night in Game 4 for Minnesota. What didn’t show on the box score was Conley’s leadership, poise and composure in finally winning a late-game struggle versus Dallas.

Anthony Edwards hilariously asked reporters during his interview if they wanted him to comment about Conley. When the media obliged, the Minnesota franchise cornerstone had an emphatic answer:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Bite Bite (Conley) is old as f**k, and he was getting downhill, laying the ball up. So shout out to Bite Bite. He coming in here with these clown pants on. That’s my OG, that’s my point guard, he played great tonight and I couldn’t ask nothing more from him.

"Thank you, Mike Conley."

Expand Tweet

In the Minnesota Timberwolves’ series against the Dallas Mavericks, the Wolves have had the lead leading into the last five minutes of every game.

They lost three of those showdowns as Luka Doncic’s poise and big-game execution were too much for them to handle. On Tuesday, Conley helped his team finally break through against the Mavs.

Anthony Edwards has been appreciative of Mike Conley’s unsung role for the Timberwolves

In Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ series against the Denver Nuggets, Mike Conley sat out due to a foot issue.

In response, the Nuggets blitzed Anthony Edwards every time he had the ball and forced the Wolves into uncompromising situations. Denver knew that the Timberwolves were without Edwards’ trusted floor general and capitalized on it.

In Game 7 against the Nuggets, the hosts also had a big first half. Edwards knew they would have to step up mentally and execute on both ends of the court to survive.

Despite having a rough shooting night, he had some clutch plays. Conley, Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and others answered the bell as well.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Anthony Edwards pointed to the team’s confidence and Mike Conley’s quiet leadership and composure in their stunning win. Edwards knows that Conley doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, so he made sure the reporters didn't overlook the point guard’s value.