Anthony Edwards' huge free throw disparity with LeBron James and Luka Doncic has fans blaming biased refereeing: "It's a Lakers whistle"

NBA fans weighed in on the free throw disparity between Anthony Edwards and the Lakers' 'Big 3' during Game 3 of the 2025 NBA playoffs between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. A Reddit discussion focused on the free throws with the Lakers trio of Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James with 16 attempts from the charity stripe while Anthony Edwards had none to show for it.
James went 7-10, Doncic was 3-4, and Reaves was 1-2. In comparison, Edwards, Mike Conley, and Donte DiVincenzo had no FT attempts. This saw fans share their two cents.
One of the fans said:
"It's lakers whistle, it only gets worse when LA is at home. Honestly, it was only mildly Lakers favored tonight which is way better than normal."
Another added:
"So lakers whistle means the opposing team gets more free throws?"
One segment felt:
"We all know certain players get a better whistle. Thats not random. It's a combination of skill / flopping but also just bias of the ref."
A fan believed the Lakers weren't at fault.
"The game was an away game for the lakers, you people genuinely think every teams refs love the lakers"
More fans chimed in.
"One day, everyone will be in consensus of the real truth, that the refs are just inconsistent and every team gets away with calls time to time."
While questionable refereeing was a point of discussion, it didn't change the outcome as the Timberwolves dominated for a major part of the game. Anthony Edwards ended with 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists as LA went down 116-104.
Former T-Wolves guard reacts to Anthony Edwards' electric dunk on Luka Doncic
One of the highlights during Game 3 between the two teams was when Anthony Edwards had the better of Doncic by dunking on the Lakers superstar in the third quarter. The move had NBA fans spellbound, but former players as well, including former LA Clippers, Lakers, and Timberwolves veteran guard Patrick Beverley.
Beverley tweeted soon after:
"Hey Ant chillll 🤦🏾♂️ he make dunking look so light"
Edwards' athleticism was on full display as Minnesota closed down the Lakers in the final stretch. All eyes will now be on the mercurial guard as the two teams gear up for Game 4 on Sunday.
