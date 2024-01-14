Anthony Edwards injury: T’Wolves star status for game vs Clippers revealed 

Anthony Edwards is questionable for Sunday's game against the LA Clippers due to a left knee injury. This could force him to miss his first game since Dec. 11.

Tuesday's performance in a 113-92 loss against Orlando Magic saw Edwards' 11-game scoring streak come to an end as he was limited to only six points. He finished with three assists and four rebounds. It was his poorest performance since Dec. 9 against the Memphis Grizzlies, when he left the game four minutes in due to a right hip pointer issue.

He struggled against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, and might have sustained the injury during the game. He finished the game with nine points, six assists, and three rebounds. He missed the entirety of the fourth quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Edwards has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season. The details of his knee injury aren't reported yet . Edwards will likely miss practice for rest.

He also sustained a hip injury after a hard fall during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 29. The fall occurred when he attempted to dunk on Jaylin Williams, drew a foul, and lost his balance in the air, landing on his right side and experiencing significant pain. He was immediately helped off the court.

He briefly left the court in the first half of Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic to go check his hip in the locker room.

Impact of Anthony Edwards missing games for Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards has taken over the team as the leader of their offense. He's played a big part in their success of being the number one team in the West with 27-11.

Edwards has averaged almost 34 points per game in the four games the Timberwolves have lost in 2024. It will be hard for the team, who have lost five in their last 10, to replicate his production in the games he's unavailable to play. The Wolves offensive net rating is 113.9, which is relatively low. They will rely more on their league-best defense of 108.3.

His contributions on the defensive side are also in the spotlight, as opponents are scoring on only 41% in the paint with over 13 attempts and 42% from the mid-range on 9 attempts.

However, with him dealing with injuries and recent poor performances, they've lost some games as of late and have lost 5 in their last 10.

Edwards is averaging 26 ppg, 5.3 rebounds per game and 4.9 assists per game on 46% shooting. Troy Brown and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are expected to receive extended minutes if Edwards is ruled out.