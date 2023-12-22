Anthony Edwards Injury: Timberwolves star's hip issues in spotlight as he walks out limping after win vs Lakers

Anthony Edwards was caught holding on to his back the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to pick up a win over the Los Angeles Lakers with the Target Center with the final score settling at 118-111. The former Georgia Bulldog raises concerns that his hip injury could be much worse.

The Timberwolves guard was able to tally a team-high 27 points on 9-of-19 shooting. He also had seven rebounds, five assists, three assists and one block in the victory.

In the 2023-24 season, Anthony Edwards has missed three games and it has been because of a recurring hip injury. In those three matches, the Timberwolves managed to lose only once.

Since his last DNP, Anthony Edwards has played four consecutive games. There has been no word about the condition of Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves camp if he will be missing a few games.

After this matchup with the Lakers, the Timberwolves are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 23 and the OKC Thunder on Dec. 26. Both matches are played on the road.

Anthony Edwards gives props to Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels for team's recent success

After losing to the Philadelphia 76ers the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to bounce back with a win against the Lakers. Even with Anthony Edwards leading the team in scoring, he diverts the team's success to two players.

The first is Mike Conley who finished the game with 16 points, eight assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes of playing time versus the Lakers. More than the stats, Edwards sees Conley as the glue guy of the team's locker room:

"We got a veteran point guard and he just makes sure we [are] all in the right spots and he get us together and get us going so big shout out to him," said Edwards during the post-game interview.

On the other hand, Jaden McDaniels chipped in with 14 points while shooting an accurate 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 beyond the 3-point arc:

"That's what he do," said Edwards of McDaniels. "He haven't even tapped into his full potential yet so we [are] trying to keep unleashing him and he's doing a great job of believing in us and his confidence is at all-time high."

So far in the first 23 games played for Edwards in the 2023-24 season, he has provided the Minnesota Timberwolves with potent scoring with 24.7 points while also doing 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.4 3-pointers and 1.4 steals per game.