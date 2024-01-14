Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Will Minnesota Timberwolves star suit up vs LA Clippers? (Jan. 14)

Anthony Edwards' status for the Minnesota Timberwolves' Sunday night game against the LA Clippers was up in the air. The high-flying guard will play against Clippers after being listed as questionable owing to a knee injury. Another guard, Jaylen Clark, remains out for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to an Achilles tendon injury.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards was diagnosed with a left knee contusion. The reason why he got that injury is unknown.

Edwards had a quiet night on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers. He sat out the fourth quarter, finishing with only nine points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

However, Anthony Edwards riding the bench in the end was mainly because the Timberwolves were already up big against the slumping Blazers.

How to watch LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The game between the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will not be shown on national television.

However, the contest will be shown locally on Bally Sports Southern California in Los Angeles and Bally Sports North in Minneapolis. The game can also be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Minnesota Timberwolves add to Portland Timberwolves' woes

A night after getting blown out by a fifth all-time high losing margin of 62 points against the OKC Thunder, the Portland Trail Blazers found themselves on the raw end of another rout, this time a 33-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, when asked about it, Karl-Anthony Towns said that they were just doing their job.

“Just be professionals, just come out and play with the standards that we’ve established for ourselves since Day 1 here,” said Towns, who had 23 points on 7-of-8 field goals including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, eight rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

“Defensively and offensively finding, again, another gear and get back to our groove.”

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert is glad that the Minnesota Timberwolves have continued to put up a stellar season.

“We want to see each other succeed,” said Gobert, who led the Timberwolves with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, 17 rebounds, and two blocks.

“We want to be able to win together. That’s unique. In this league, a lot of teams have egos. I think we’re both in a place in our career now where it’s about winning. Nothing else matters.”

The Timberwolves will hope to extend their early dominance this season ahead of their showdown against the star-studded Clippers.