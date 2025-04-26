Anthony Edwards involved in 31.8% of Timberwolves points in spectacular Game 3 performance

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards led the way as the T-Wolves took a 2-1 playoff series lead over the LA Lakers.

Ad

According to ESPN stats, Edwards contributed 37 points either by scoring or assisting in Game 3 of the series, scoring 29 points, registering eight assists and eight rebounds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Timberwolves responded from a frustrating Game 2 loss to win 116-104 at Target Center on Friday night. Anthony Edwards proved why he was nominated for Clutch Player of the Year, as he took 26 shots to get 29 points, adding to his eight rebounds and five 3-point shots in 10 attempts.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anthony Edwards broke the tie with a step-back 3-point shot with 4:37 left. His performance in the closing stages of the game saw him outscore the Lakers 7-1.

Ad

His teammate Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves in scoring with 30 points, five assists and one rebound. On the losing team, LeBron James recorded 38 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Anthony Edwards on LeBron James' performance in Game 3

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to a much-needed win over the Lakers. After the game, he acknowledged the performance of rival and Lakers star guard LeBron James.

Ad

"He was incredible. He did everything he could in his power to try to will them to win. He was shooting it from Yucatan. Yeah, for sure. He called one of them in transition, and I was kinda closing out, and I'm like, 'He not about to shoot this.' And launched. I'm not going to lie; it was fun competing against him today for sure," said the T-Wolves superstar in his postgame presser.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the loss, James spoke about what went wrong for the Purple and Gold:

"We gotta control the controllables, and I don't think we did that tonight, obviously. Nineteen turnovers on the road is not going to be a good ingredient for winning.

"Giving up 30 points off those turnovers, they had 20 plus points in transition so we gotta control the controllables and if we do that, we'll give ourselves a chance to win."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With a 2-1 advantage, the Timberwolves will hope to put distance between themselves and the Lakers when they meet in Game 4 on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More