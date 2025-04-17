Anthony Edwards' major promise ahead of Lakers playoffs game draws instant laughter from amused reporters

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will open the playoffs on the road against the LA Lakers on Saturday. The Timberwolves owned the No. 3 seed last season on their way to the Western Conference Finals. This time, they will come in as the seventh-ranked team and underdogs in the series.

Ad

Edwards talked to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the highly anticipated clash in Game 1. When asked about technical fouls becoming an issue for him, Ant-Man replied:

“Yeah, I won’t get no techs. I won’t say anything, I’m going to stay super quiet. One hundred percent”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anthony Edwards led the NBA in technical fouls in the regular season with 17. He had 18, which would have meant a one-game suspension before the league rescinded the call.

Players have shorter leeway in the playoffs than in the regular season. Seven technical fouls will result in a one-game suspension. The Minnesota Timberwolves cannot afford lengthy stretches without Edwards, let alone an entire game.

Anthony Edwards’ claims of staying “super quiet” caused reporters to laugh. The All-Star is easily one of the best trash-talkers in the NBA. It will surprise no one if he starts talking a few minutes into the game. Edwards can try to get into his opponents’ heads but cannot get carried away. Every technical foul brings him closer to the suspension threshold.

Ad

Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic continue their blossoming rivalry

Last season, the basketball world saw Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards go head-to-head for the first time in the playoffs. The two did not disappoint as they gave fans a show in a series that ended in five games.

Except for Game 5, every game was a nip-and-tuck battle that could have gone either way. Games 1 and 2 were decided by four points combined. Doncic and Edwards carried their respective teams with their skills and with flair. On multiple occasions, they jawed at each other, an encounter fans wanted more of in the playoffs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

On Saturday, the two will resume their friendly but fierce rivalry, albeit in the first round instead of the conference finals. It will be a shocker if Edwards can stay quiet in front of Doncic, considering what happened last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More