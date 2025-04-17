Anthony Edwards' major promise ahead of Lakers playoffs game draws instant laughter from amused reporters

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will open the playoffs on the road against the LA Lakers on Saturday. The Timberwolves owned the No. 3 seed last season on their way to the Western Conference Finals. This time, they will come in as the seventh-ranked team and underdogs in the series.
Edwards talked to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the highly anticipated clash in Game 1. When asked about technical fouls becoming an issue for him, Ant-Man replied:
“Yeah, I won’t get no techs. I won’t say anything, I’m going to stay super quiet. One hundred percent”
Anthony Edwards led the NBA in technical fouls in the regular season with 17. He had 18, which would have meant a one-game suspension before the league rescinded the call.
Players have shorter leeway in the playoffs than in the regular season. Seven technical fouls will result in a one-game suspension. The Minnesota Timberwolves cannot afford lengthy stretches without Edwards, let alone an entire game.
Anthony Edwards’ claims of staying “super quiet” caused reporters to laugh. The All-Star is easily one of the best trash-talkers in the NBA. It will surprise no one if he starts talking a few minutes into the game. Edwards can try to get into his opponents’ heads but cannot get carried away. Every technical foul brings him closer to the suspension threshold.
Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic continue their blossoming rivalry
Last season, the basketball world saw Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards go head-to-head for the first time in the playoffs. The two did not disappoint as they gave fans a show in a series that ended in five games.
Except for Game 5, every game was a nip-and-tuck battle that could have gone either way. Games 1 and 2 were decided by four points combined. Doncic and Edwards carried their respective teams with their skills and with flair. On multiple occasions, they jawed at each other, an encounter fans wanted more of in the playoffs.
On Saturday, the two will resume their friendly but fierce rivalry, albeit in the first round instead of the conference finals. It will be a shocker if Edwards can stay quiet in front of Doncic, considering what happened last year.
