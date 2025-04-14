Anthony Edwards makes major announcement as Timberwolves gear up for high-stakes Lakers clash in playoffs: "Don’t give a damn"

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves finished sixth in the Western Conference with their 116-105 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. The Wolves (49-33) will face the LA Lakers — third in the conference — in the first round of the playoffs.

Ad

Edwards led Minnesota with 43 points - his eighth 40-point game of the regular season - and shot 48.4 percent from the field including a 7-for-18 performance from beyond the arc. He also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals against the Jazz.

French center Rudy Gobert also had a great game against Utah. He finished the season strong with 19 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks. o

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the contest, Ant-Man and the Wolves learned that their first round opponents would be the Lakers. The former Georgia star was asked if he had a preferred matchup heading into the postseason but Edwards dismissed the question, stating "he didn't care" as he and his Minnesota team were ready for what came next.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Don’t give a damn. We ready," Edwards said via The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wolves vs. Lakers first-round matchup will be the second such game in history since the teams met in the 2003 playoff series - per Basketball Real GM - and the third time they play in a best-of-seven series. After their first-round series in 2003, Minnesota and Los Angeles faced in the 2004 conference finals with the Lakers outlasting the Timberwolves after six games.

Anthony Edwards and his Co. will rub shoulders with a familiar face in the upcoming first round series. Luka Doncic - now at the Lakers - was part of last year's Western Conference finals with a Dallas Mavericks team that defeated the Wolves.

Ad

NBA rescinded Anthony Edwards' 18th technical foul

Many people anticipated Anthony Edwards would not play in the last game of the regular season. He received his eighteenth technical foul, automatically suspending him for the next game. During their 117-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Edwards received a foul call.

The call happened in the second quarter of the game. This came after Keon Johnson drew a foul on Anthony Edwards. The star shooting guard didn't like the call and complained to the officials. However, the referee gave him a technical foul.

Ad

Before Minnesota's Sunday game against the Jazz, the league announced that they had rescinded the technical foul, allowing him to play the finale.

Expand Tweet

If a player gets 16 technical fouls in the league, there is an automatic one-game suspension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More