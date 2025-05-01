Anthony Edwards makes a mockery of Shannon Sharpe’s “Lakers in 5”

Once again, mainstream media chose the LA Lakers to beat their opponent in the playoffs. Once again, they were wrong.

Even though the Lakers only won one more game than the Minnesota Timberwolves and the series looked like a toss-up, most talking heads had JJ Redick's team beating them. Of course, that included diehard Lakers fan Shannon Sharpe, who claimed they would prevail in just five games.

Needless to say, Anthony Edwards took receipts and made sure to troll Sharpe as many times as he could after beating the Lakers.

“What makes it feel even better is that they said Lakers in five but the Wolves won in five games so I think that makes it feel 10 times better," he said in his post-game press conference.

Of course, he didn't stop there, and he poked even more fun at Sharpe once he left the podium.

"Antman, Batman, Superman, Lakers in 5," Edwards said while walking inside Crypto.com Arena.

If that wasn't enough, Edwards kept pouring salt on the wound when he left the arena, talking trash and poking fun at all the pundits that kept ignoring them and choosing the Lakers to come back to beat them:

"When we was up 3-1, they said Lakers in seven," he said with a big smile on his face. "The good guys don't die in this movie."

Just two years ago, when the Denver Nuggets were up in the series, many were talking about how Darvin Ham had them figured out and how starting Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic would help the Lakers. That, of course, didn't go as the pundits thought.

Minnesota Timberwolves keep rolling

The Timberwolves closed out the season on a high note after some struggles early on, and while most fans and analysts claimed that Julius Randle was a major downgrade from Karl-Anthony Towns, he may have been their best player in the first round.

Now, they wait for the winner between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, currently 3-2 in favor of Steve Kerr's team.

The Timberwolves will have home-court advantage if the Warriors complete the upset, but they will have to be on the road against Houston, so they might be rooting for Steph Curry right now.

