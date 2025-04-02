Anthony Edwards makes shocking announcement despite Nikola Jokic's dominance

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a much-needed win against Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. The game went down to the wire, but Minnesota squeaked by with a 140-139 win in double OT despite Nikola Jokic’s dominant performance. The three-time MVP recorded 61 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 18-29.

Ad

Aaron Gordon also had a solid game, recording 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but Minnesota proved to be too much. Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

After the game, Edwards made a shocking statement showing his confidence despite witnessing a masterclass from Nikola Jokic:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen close up, besides myself to myself," said Edwards.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Following the win, the Timberwolves are seventh (44-32) in the Western Conference. They are half a game behind the Golden State Warriors in fifth (44-31). Edwards has been key behind Minnesota’s success. The 23-year-old has made 72 appearances, recording 27.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals after beating Jokic and his Denver Nuggets last season. It will be interesting to see how far they can go this year.

Ad

“The best game of my life”: Anthony Edwards on double OT thriller against Nikola Jokic and Co.

Timberwolves-Nuggets games always deliver, and Tuesday night was no exception. The game went down to the wire, with neither team refusing to give up ground. Near the end, Jokic knocked down a free throw to bring the score to 139-138.

Ad

Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook missed a layup on the very next play, and the Timberwolves closed the game out 140-139. Edwards, who got a first-class view of Jokic’s historic performance, made a bold claim while speaking to reporters after the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That might’ve been the best game of my life I’ve been a part of. Nikola Jokic, bruh, oh my God."

Speaking in awe of Jokic, Edwards also claimed that the Timberwolves were hoping that he would miss a few shots. Their wish came true when "The Joker" failed to give Denver a two-point lead near the end of the game.

Anthony Edwards and Co. next face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.