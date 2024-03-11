Anthony Edwards new shoes: Timberwolves star debuts new AE1 sneakers vs Lakers inspired by shortlived football career

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards unveiled a new version of his AE1 sneakers on Sunday. The sneakers, featuring purple and gold, coincidentally match the colors of the LA Lakers, whom the Timberwolves were playing against at the Crypto.com arena. However, the design is actually inspired by his football career.

Anthony Edwards’ latest AE1 sneakers, draw inspiration from his childhood days playing quarterback for the 10U Atlanta Vikings football team. The team's jerseys were purple and gold, hence the color scheme of his new shoes.

In the latest AE1 version he debuted, Anthony Edwards' shoes showcase a honeycomb-like ventilated panel and shoelaces in gold, complemented by the purple color of the rest of the shoe.

Look at the shoes below:

Anthony Edwards' young football career

Anthony Edwards might be known for his basketball success, but he also has a notable background in football. He began his athletic journey in football, and he earned the nickname "Ant Man" during this time.

In an interview with ESPN's Alex Scarborough before the 2020 NBA Draft, where he was selected first overall, Edwards said he was “not really into” basketball as football was where he started.

"I'm still not really into it," Edwards said. "I love basketball, yeah ... basketball is my heart, but football is where I started, so I'll never forget about that. But don't get me wrong, basketball is my No. 1 because I feel like it's going to get me through a lot of the stuff I need to get through."

Edwards played various positions such as running back, quarterback and cornerback during his childhoot. He played youth football for the Atlanta Vikings and by the age of 10, he had established himself as one of the top Pop Warner running backs in the nation.

Despite his football success, Edwards decided to shift his focus to basketball because he found it more enjoyable after observing his brothers play the sport.

In a 2019 interview with Ricky O'Donnell, Edwards said he could have pursued a career in the NFL had he wanted to.

“I could have been a professional football player,” Edwards said. “I was really good. I was the No. 1 running back in the country at 9 or 10. I stopped playing because I seen my brothers playing basketball. I thought it looked more fun.”

Other colorways of Anthony Edwards' AE1s and where to buy

Anthony Edwards has introduced multiple color variations of the AE1s. Among the most popular are the "With Love" in black and peach, "Coral" in pink and coral and "Best of Adi" in black and white.

Additionally, there's the "New Wave" in black and cool blue, "All-Star" in black and metallic burgundy, MX Charcoal predominantly in black and "Velocity Blue" predominantly in blue.

They all retail at $120 and are available on the Adidas website.