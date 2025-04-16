Anthony Edwards oozes unique mentality in reaction to national media favoring LeBron James and the Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a unique take on many of the national media choosing the LA Lakers to win their first-round playoff series. The Timberwolves and Lakers are set to play each other in a best-of-seven series. While Minnesota has a lot to offer in the postseason, most of the media have given L.A. the edge before the series begins on Saturday.

Coming into the playoff series, the LeBron James-led team has the home-court advantage as the third-seeded team in the Western Conference.

However, many have overlooked that the Wolves were the team that advanced to the conference finals last year. Still, Edwards prefers the attention to be on the California-based franchise, rather than on them. The three-time All-Star talked about it on Wednesday.

"Yeah," Edwards said on whether he likes the media giving more attention to the Lakers. "I just love it. It’s dope. I love the fact that everybody wants the Lakers to win. That’s how it’s supposed to be. They don’t want the Timberwolves to win. I get it."

It will be the first time the Wolves will face the Lakers in the Edwards era. The last time the two franchises went against each other was during the 2004 playoffs in the Western Conference finals. Kevin Garnett captained Minnesota at the time. However, it couldn't handle the star power of Los Angeles, which featured Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Anthony Edwards will play in his fourth postseason action. Last year, he played the most amount of games (16) of his career. During that stretch, he averaged 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

In the regular season, the two teams played against each other four times, splitting 2-2.

Anthony Edwards is excited to play against LeBron James

While the Lakers are heavily favored heading into their playoff series, Anthony Edwards is looking forward to facing LeBron James. It will be the first time Edwards will experience how the four-time champion plays in the postseason.

After the team practice on Wednesday, the one-time All-NBA star discussed why he's excited to face the Lakers' star.

“It means a lot to be matched up against him," Anthony Edwards said. "Probably goes down as the greatest player to ever play basketball. Trying to put him out of the playoffs under my belt is going to be a tough one."

Ant-Man knows that James has a lot of experience in the postseason, which is why he's looking forward to the challenge. The 6-foot-9 forward will play in his 18th playoff appearance in hopes of contending for a championship.

