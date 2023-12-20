Anthony Edwards-Paige Jordae saga becomes uglier after IG model makes fresh claim: "Getting threats sent to me"

The Anthony Edwards-Paige Jordae saga has been a whirlwind. Even after a couple of days running into the news, the controversy is yet to rest. After claiming that Edwards sent her texts to abort her child, the Instagram model dropped another concerning allegation of getting threats sent to her.

Paige Jordae claimed that she has been getting threats ever since she spoke out on being impregnated by Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards. This comes after Jordae accused Edwards of asking her to get an abortion, and shared alleged texts that she claimed were sent by Edwards.

Her story reads:

"Getting threats sent to me is wild work."

Paige Jordae through her Instagram story

With Stephen A. Smith suggesting a public citation from Anthony Edwards as he is a public figure, there are many different opinions on what should happen next.

Anthony Edwards responds to Paige's claims

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently responded to allegations made by IG model Paige Jordae. She claimed that Edwards impregnated her and asked her to get an abortion, which she documented through leaked text messages shared on her Instagram.

In response, Edwards denied the allegations and made a statement expressing regret for his comments. He emphasized that his words did not reflect his beliefs and stated his support for women to make their own decisions about their bodies. Edwards asserted that he is handling his matters privately and will not be providing further comments at this time.

In his statement, Edwards said:

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

