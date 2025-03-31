Anthony Edwards' partner Jeanine Robel drops stylish 1-word to reaction to Timberwolves' win after fiery evening

Anthony Edwards had a huge game for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 123-104 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel was present courtside to support her man, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Robel shared a one-word message while leaving courtside following the game. She was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, a gray collared vest and oversized jeans along with a Chanel handbag.

"Goodnight," Robel wrote.

Jeanine Robel shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @coutureinc2 on IG)

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel have been in a relationship since 2020. They have a daughter together named Aislynn, who was born in March 2024. Robel has stayed with Edwards despite his alleged infidelity that resulted in other pregnancies.

Timberwolves inch closer to the Top 6 due to Anthony Edwards

With the Minnesota Timberwolves' win on Sunday, they improved to 43-32 for the season. They are currently occupying the seventh seed, behind the Golden State Warriors (43-31) and ahead of the LA Clippers (42-32).

If the Warriors can finish the regular season strong, the Timberwolves have a huge chance of making the playoffs. The ideal scenario is completely avoiding the play-in tournament, but it might be hard to do if the Warriors and Clippers continue winning their games.

Anthony Edwards is at the helm of the Timberwolves' success, especially in his first season without Karl-Anthony Towns. The team struggled early on before finding their groove in the second half of the campaign.

There were a lot of expectations for Minnesota entering the season after coming off an impressive postseason performance. However, KAT's trade to the New York Knicks meant the team had chemistry issues at the start.

Anthony Edwards drops 25 points in Timberwolves' win, but brawl steals show

The main story from the Minnesota Timberwolves' win over the Detroit Pistons wasn't Anthony Edwards' 25-point performance. It was the wild fight in the second quarter that resulted in seven ejections.

The tension started between Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Stewart before Ron Holland and Naz Reid got into it. All four players were disqualified from the contest, along with Marcus Sasser, Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni and Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff.

Once the melee was over, Edwards went to work to help the Timberwolves earn their seventh win in the past 10 games. Julius Randle scored 26 points, while Rudy Gobert had a monster double-double of 19 points and 25 rebounds. Mike Conley turned back the clock to score 17 points with DiVincenzo getting ejected.

