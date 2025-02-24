Anthony Edwards' partner Jeanine Robel shares impressive workout progess in latest selfie

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' partner, Jeanine Robel, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram on Sunday. The media personality gave an update on her gains and impressive workout regime as she took to social media to share her progress.

Ad

Sharing a couple of stories on her account, Robel was seen wearing a turquoise two-piece gym outfit while taking a mirror selfie at the gym. Posting the clip to Flume's song "Never Be Like You," the 30-year-old captioned the story with five words:

"Love me a Sunday workout," she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was not the only story Robel posted from the gym, as she shared another image which highlighted her impressive workout progress. Posting another mirror selfie from the treadmill, the mother of two captioned it with a short message:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I'm getting better, it used to take me 30 minutes to run a mile," expressing her excitement in achieving a personal goal.

Jeanine Robel's Instagram story on her Sunday workout

Robel's post revealed her treadmill time, crossing the 20-minute mark with a distance of 1.2 miles. Her heart rate was 96 bpm, which is normal after running a mile in under 20 minutes.

Ad

Anthony Edwards and Robel have been dating for over two years now, as their relationship first came to light after Edwards dedicated a milestone to Robel during a fixture on Jan. 22, 2023. The star is often featured on his girlfriend's Instagram, while she is sometimes seen attending Timberwolves games.

Jeanine Robel shares a "life" update on her Instagram as she takes a break with kids and family

Jeanine Robel shared a collection of images on her Instagram which showed her having some time off with her kids and family. The social media personality shared glimpses of her stay at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts at Riviera Maya in Mexico. She, her children and a few family members enjoyed sunny moments together.

Ad

The 15+ slide post shared glimpses of Robel's stay at the Nickelodeon-themed resort, which featured multiple characters and activities from the animation network, including SpongeBob and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Captioning the post with a short note, the 30-year-old wrote:

" life lately ….🌞🌊👙 #almostONE"

The hashtag from her caption hinted at Aislynn's upcoming first birthday on March 2nd. The photos captured a pre-birthday celebration with the family enjoying the Mexican beaches. Krue, Robel's son from her previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef, was also featured in the pictures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.