"Anthony Edwards plays basketball today": Kevin Durant's podcast co-host has 1 heartening request to Kendrick Lamar

Anthony Edwards' performances have prompted popular podcaster and co-host of The Boardroom’s The ETCs with Kevin Durant, Eddie Gonzalez, to make a hilarious yet heartwarming plea for Kendrick Lamar.

The popular rapper is in the midst of a longstanding feud with fellow rapper Drake, which seems to have escalated to new levels in recent weeks. However, with NBA phenom Anthony Edwards set to play later today against the Denver Nuggets, Gonzalez wants the rappers to pause their feud.

Things are delicately poised, with Drake having recently released his latest ‘The Heart Part 6’ song, which has seen him hit back at a range of accusations thrown at him by Lamar. However, fans are now waiting to see how Kendrick Lamar responds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eddie Gonzalez however, wants Lamar to either ‘handle his business’ before, or after ANT’s game 2. He said:

“Anthony Edwards plays basketball today. Handle your business before or after but not during @kendricklamar.”

Expand Tweet

Regardless, fans are currently expecting Kendrick Lamar to release his response to Drake's 'The Heart Part 6.' Things initially ticked off after Drake initially released the Family Matters track. While it was in itself a response to multiple past released by Kendrick Lamar, it has resulted in both the rappers engaging in a back and forth via new songs.

Anthony Edwards' has been stellar in the Playoffs thus far

Anthony Edwards has undoubtedly emerged as the biggest star in the postseason and played a starring role in the 4-0 dispatch of the Phoenix Suns in round 1. Now pitted against the Denver Nuggets, he produced a commanding 43-point display which sees his team leading the series 1-0.

Edwards produced 124 points in just 4 games against the Phoenix Suns. He then followed it up with a 43-point display in game 1 against the Nuggets, his career-best in the Playoffs. The player was already seen as a potential future face of the NBA, but has announced his arrival in spectacular fashion.

Edwards went 17-29 from the field, converted three of his seven 3-pointers and led the charge with two blocks and a steal. The performance is particularly significant as it comes against Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, considered one of the best teams and players in the NBA.

Hence, while the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud may have grabbed eyeballs around the world, the NBA fraternity is firmly focused on how ANT proceeds from here. That obviously warrants the plea from Eddie Gonzalez, who wants to be solely focused on the Timberwolves’ game 2, later tonight!