  Anthony Edwards puts Deandre Ayton on his dream poster victims list but snubs Cooper Flagg due to one reason

Anthony Edwards puts Deandre Ayton on his dream poster victims list but snubs Cooper Flagg due to one reason

By Avi Shravan
Modified Aug 28, 2025 00:08 GMT
Anthony Edwards puts Deandre Ayton on his dream poster victims list but snubs Cooper Flagg
Anthony Edwards puts Deandre Ayton on his dream poster victims list but snubs Cooper Flagg.

Anthony Edwards has put the league on notice with his thunderous dunks in the past few seasons. The Timberwolves star has posterized many players in the league and is expanding his hit list.

On Wednesday, Complex Sneakers shared a video of Edwards naming the players he wants to posterize. The video was part of a promotional campaign for the second iteration of the Timberwolves star's signature sneakers, the AE 2s.

"AE 2 posters? I wanna put everybody on AE 2 posters," Edwards said in the video.

Edwards put the league's big men on his dunking bucket list. He named Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis. However, when he was asked about Cooper Flagg, the Timberwolves star said that he would not posterize the Mavericks' star rookie.

"Cooper Flagg?" the cameraman said.
"Nah he ain't no big man. That wouldn't make me happy," Edwards replied.
The Timberwolves star ended his list by mentioning Deandre Ayton. However, Edwards mentioned that Ayton was on the list because he was with the Lakers.

Edwards starred in the Timberwolves' run to the Western Conference Finals last season. He was fired up to take on the Lakers in the first round as many analysts and fans had predicted Edwards' team to lose the series, especially after Luka Doncic arrived in LA.

However, the Timberwolves dismantled the Lakers and knocked them out with a 4-1 record.

Anthony Edwards claims he can dunk over the Rockets' Hall of Famer

Anthony Edwards has been known for his confidence. This self-confidence is an essential part of the Timberwolves star's personality and is responsible for his comparisons to Michael Jordan.

On Monday, Edwards linked up with Houston Rockets Hall of Famer Yao Ming in China. The Timberwolves star is in the Asian continent for an Adidas promotional tour.

He posted the video and picture with Ming on his Threads account and joked about dunking on the Hall of Famer in the post's caption.

"I wud dunk on Yao shout out to one of da great," he wrote.

Yao Ming is one of the tallest players to have played in the league. He stands at a towering 7 feet 6 inches.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
