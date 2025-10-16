Anthony Edwards reignites infamous beef with Noah Lyles by labeling him “hater” in a fresh IG attack

Anthony Edwards had his first-ever &quot;Believe That&quot; awards on Wednesday, Oct. 16, where he shared his opinions on various people. The awards included the &quot;Hater of the Year&quot; award, featuring Olympian Noah Lyles, with whom he had beef in the past year.Edwards also named sports analyst Skip Bayless, NBA legend Charles Barkley, and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson alongside Lyles.&quot;Believe That Awards on YT at 4pm! Lock in! Tap In! Subscribe! Like! All da above!,&quot; he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast year, Lyles and Edwards began their feud when the Olympic runner criticized Adidas for releasing a signature shoe for the Minnesota Timberwolves before him.According Lyles' TIME cover story, he was offended for being invited to an Adidas event for Edwards, whom he called a &quot;man who has not even been in the NBA Finals.&quot;In Edwards' Believe That awards, he only listed his AE1 shoes as the Sneaker of the Year. Other categories included &quot;White Boy of the Year,&quot; &quot;Hidden Gem of the Year,&quot; &quot;Reporter of the Year,&quot; &quot;Woman of the Year,&quot; &quot;They Got Next,&quot; &quot;Artist of the Year,&quot; and a &quot;Legacy Award,&quot; which was given to actress Mara Wilson.Last season, Edwards reached his second straight Western Conference Finals with the Timberwolves, losing to the eventual NBA champions OKC Thunder.The Timberwolves finished the regular season with a 49-33 record. During the season, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.Anthony Edwards reveals &quot;boring&quot; offseason to lead Timberwolves to another deep runAccording to Anthony Edwards, he worked on his overall game through &quot;boring days&quot; in the gym throughout the offseason, where he trained on small details.“I feel like I was able to actually work on my game,” Edwards said (via Associated Press). “There were a lot of boring days in the gym, just working on one-dribble pull-ups. But I think it benefits me.”He also believed he could be a better two-way player this season to aid the team's role players.“As the head of the snake, sometimes you’ve just got to take those matchups, just to show people I can play defense too,” he said. “We can’t make Jaden guard the best player every night. Some nights he’s got to get the ‘B’ player, let me get the ‘A’ player.The Timberwolves will open their seasona against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 22.