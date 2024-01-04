Anthony Edwards’ shoes tonight: Which colorway Adidas AE1 did T’Wolves’ star wear against the Pelicans?

Anthony Edwards has been making noise in the NBA with the incredible season he is having. To add even more excitement to his season, Edwards' Adidas AE1 shoes were released on Dec. 16, 2023. In Wednesday night's 117-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Minnesota Timberwolves star wore his signature sneakers on the court, which has fans wondering about the colorway.

So, which colorway of the Adidas AE1 did Anthony Edwards wear against the Pelicans? The Timberwolves star rocked the "With Love" colorway of his signature shoes on Wednesday night. The colorway consists of an acid-orange look with a mixture of a black and red color palette.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Instagram account also shared an image of Anthony Edwards from last night's ball game against the Pelicans where his shoes are given a spotlight as well. Here's a look:

Minnesota Timberwolves' Instagram story - Anthony Edwards

Even in Adidas' promotional ads for Edwards' sneakers, the "With Love" colorway is used due to its eye-catching look along with its sleek design. The Adidas AE1 is priced at $120.

Anthony Edwards talked about his Adidas AE1

Playing in his fourth NBA season, Anthony Edwards continues to make strides as a basketball player with his skill set and the way he reads the game.

With his Adidas AE1 sneakers arriving at just the right time in his career, he had this to say, as per Sneaker News' Jared Ebanks.

"The launch of the AE1 is without a doubt, one of the pinnacles of my career and my life to date," Edwards said.

"Having the support of Adidas basketball, joining basketball legends who I've looked up to on their roster, is a dream come true. This is just the beginning - Believe That."

From Edwards' comments, he considers the launch of his first signature shoe with Adidas as one of the "pinnacles" of his career and even his life. He knows that this is just the beginning of his relationship with the iconic shoe brand and has their full support.

Anthony Edwards' 2023-24 season stats

This season, the NBA All-Star is averaging 26.6 points (46.0% shooting, including 38.5% from the 3-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Not only did his scoring average increase but also his shooting efficiency from beyond the arc. One of the best improvements that Edwards has made this season is his passing ability.

Last season, he was only averaging 4.4 assists per game. This season has seen the Timberwolves star making a huge leap in his decision-making and ability to read the floor.

Anthony Edwards is coming off an incredible showing with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, leading the, to first place (24-9 record) in the Western Conference.