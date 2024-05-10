Anthony Edwards shrugs off naysayers with an assertive claim: "We all got one goal in mind"

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as the biggest surprises of the postseason thus far. While expectations were high from a team that finished 3rd in the Western Conference, Edwards and co. have emerged as the team to watch out for in the playoffs this year and have already eliminated the high-flying Phoenix Suns.

Currently up 2-0 against defending champions Denver Nuggets, Edwards took the time to sit for an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, in which he went into detail about various aspects of his career.

He was also asked whether he wanted to say anything to the naysayers, considering the Timberwolves have been seen as a bit of a banter team for most of the past decade.

“I don't have nothing to say to them yet but after we accomplish what we need to accomplish then I have something to say to them," Edwards said. "The organization everybody, it just changed, everybody like want to win. We all got one goal in mind.”

Anthony Edwards goes into detail about Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic

The interview revolved around a range of aspects of Edwards’ career. Talking about him, a range of people consider him ‘cocky and arrogant,’ Edwards said that he was merely a confident person who believed ‘he was the best’ in everything he did.

Regardless, the player believes that he is still some way away from emerging as the face of the NBA. Calling Nikola Jokic the face of the league, Edwards suggested that several other players deserved that title.

“I feel like Jokic, just like right now he's the face," Edwards said. "But like him, Luka and Tatum maybe, then Shai and you know and then myself come in a little bit but those guys.”

Edwards went into detail about what made Jokic special.

“I think the main thing about Jokic is just nothing bothers him or at least he don't show it," Edwards said. "I think it's hard to like figure him out and I know he comes to play every night so if I don't come to play we got a chance to lose that game.”

The Nuggets and the Timberwolves will face off in Game 3 of the Western Conference semis on Friday.