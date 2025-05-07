Anthony Edwards shuts down coach Chris Finch's public callout with blunt response

Chris Finch partially blamed Anthony Edwards’ first-half offensive woes for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 88-99 loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. However, the star guard quickly refuted, claiming that he was impactful on the defensive end of the floor.

"I feel like I played great defense, I just couldn't do nothing on offense," Anthony Edwards said.

Head coach Chris Finch said Edwards’ display in the opening half had a knock-on effect.

“It starts with Anthony, I thought he struggled early. Then you could just kinda see the light go out a little for a while. Obviously, we had to try to get him going in the second half. I think it was one of those games where he kinda came out with a predetermined mindset with what he was trying to do, rather than just playing the game that was in front of him,” Finch said.

Anthony Edwards was a key factor in the Timberwolves’ offensive struggles early on, as the team totalled just 31 points in the first half. Edwards scored just 1 point in nearly 20 minutes and failed to convert any of his eight field-goal attempts.

However, made up for his offensive shortcomings by recording seven rebounds and two steals. He also came out all guns blazing in the second half, redeeming himself with a 22-point outburst on 64.3/50/100 shooting splits.

Anthony Edwards gets trolled for forgettable outing in Game 1

Anthony Edwards has received lofty comparisons to legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant since he joined the NBA. However, fans on social media are demanding that such comparisons be put to rest following his lackluster showing in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“Anthony Edwards is not held to the same standard as other superstars because people love his personality. Simple as that,” a user wrote.

“Bro doin his best to not be compared to MJ anymore,” another naysayer wrote.

“They really was sayin ANT is better than Luka after that one series lmaooo,” @ptg3npai said.

“Now I see why Kerr said they wouldn’t draft him,” @LandonJ2k hilariously speculated.

Edwards has often bounced back after subpar performances throughout the season. As Minnesota’s offensive spearhead, he’ll need a strong response in Game 2 to keep the Wolves in the fight.

Following Game 1, Edwards’ postseason averages have dipped slightly to 26.2 points and 5.5 assists per game.

