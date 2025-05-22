Anthony Edwards slapped with $50,000 fine after Game 1 loss vs OKC Thunder

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday featured several highlight moments, despite Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves suffering a 114-88 blowout loss to the OKC Thunder. The league announced on Wednesday that Edwards was being fined $50,000 for a post-game incident.

According to the NBA’s statement, the Wolves guard was slapped with the hefty fine for his usage of profane language in the postgame press conference.

"Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for using profane language during a media interview,” the NBA statement read.

Edwards had made an NSFW remark while offering an assessment of his performance in his postgame press conference, having scored just 18 points and taking 13 shots.

“I guess I've gotta shoot more,” Edwards told the reporters. “I only took 13 f***ing shots, but I’ll say probably just get off the ball a little more. Play without the ball. I think that would be the answer, because playing on the ball, they’re just going to double and sit in the gaps all day.”

Edwards has consistently struggled with avoiding profanity, both during games and in post-game media interactions. With Wednesday’s fine, his accumulated fines for the 2024-25 season now stand at $420,000.

Anthony Edwards received a technical foul in Game 1

Despite Chris Finch warning his team about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s knack for drawing fouls, the Minnesota Timberwolves were visibly frustrated with the officiating in Game 1.

In the opening quarter of the highly anticipated matchup, several questionable calls sent SGA to the free-throw line for seven attempts. The OKC Thunder guard’s foul-drawing tactics clearly got under the Timberwolves' skin, particularly Anthony Edwards.

"Ant-Man" was visibly irritated merely four minutes into the game. After Gilgeous-Alexander had hit the floor on a play, Edwards tossed the ball at him after the play concluded. The officials immediately assessed it as a technical foul.

SGA eventually had the last laugh. He tallied an impressive game-high of 31 points along with five rebounds, nine assists and three steals, leading the Thunder to a step closer to their championship aspirations. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards struggled to find his rhythm, managing just 18 points on 38.5% shooting in a disappointing performance.

