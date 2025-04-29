Anthony Edwards slapped with another paternity suit by ex he had a child with: Report

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is facing yet more legal turmoil.
Last week, his ex, Alexandria Desroches, filed a combined petition for custody, child support and a declaration of paternity against him, according to Us Weekly.
Desroches had initially filed a petition for child support and paternity in New York in March, with Edwards and his camp responding that the child was conceived and born in Georgia and all their interactions also took place in Georgia.
She is requesting the case to be heard in New York because her previous attempts were either dismissed or terminated, and she now resides there with their son.
She also alleged that Edwards has admitted to the paternity of the infant, yet he has provided 'limited child support.' She's requesting the young NBA star to pay for insurance, child care and reimbursements for both pre- and post-natal care.
Notably, Edwards is also facing another paternity suit with another ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard.
They welcomed Aubri Summers last October. Although Edwards was proven to be the biological father, he was not seeking custody or visitation, only a court ruling on his child support obligations.
The Timberwolves' star is reportedly the father of four children with four different women: three daughters and one son. He was also involved in a scandal for allegedly demanding that a former partner get an abortion and send him a video.
Anthony Edwards credits his baby daughter for inspiration in Game 4 win
Anthony Edwards claims that his latest masterpiece on the court was because of his daughter.
Edwards put up 43 points on 12-of-23 from the floor, adding nine rebounds, six assists, five three-pointers and one block in 44 minutes to take down the LA Lakers 116-113 and secure a 3-1 lead in the series.
When asked about his performance, he pointed out that it was all because his one-year-old daughter, Aislynn, was in attendance to watch him play:
"My baby was able to come to see me play," he said. "My Azy Pazy, my little girl, she was able to come to see me play today. So I wanted to make the most of it, man. I know she's not going to remember it, but she's going to look back at it one day and see she was at the game. So that was what really drove me today."
The series will now move back to Los Angeles for a potential series-clinching Game 5.
