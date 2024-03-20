Anthony Edwards Stats Tonight: 2x NBA All-Star falls short to keep undermanned Timberwolves afloat against Nuggets (March 19)

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the defending champions Denver Nuggets for the second time this season on Tuesday night, featuring marquee star Anthony Edwards.

Nuggets duo Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon displayed control over the smaller Timberwolves front line using their size and talent to pose challenges. Their high level of activity and productivity proved challenging for the Timberwolves to contain.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray contributed quietly but effectively to Denver's commanding first-half performance, chipping in with 11 points and eight assists as the Nuggets asserted their dominance with a 70-55 halftime lead.

The Timberwolves managed to keep the game closely contested despite trailing by as many as 18 points, thanks to a formidable third-quarter resurgence. They went on to outscore the Nuggets 29 to 17, with Anthony Edwards leading the charge.

He led a five-nothing streak, igniting the energy at the Target Center and giving a significant lift to the team, particularly with their key players, Karl Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, out of action.

Michael Porter Jr.'s impressive 13-point performance in the fourth quarter proved insurmountable for the depleted Timberwolves. Combined with Nikola Jokic's formidable 35-point outing, which included a crucial late 3-pointer at the 1:45-minute mark, the Nuggets seized control and forced the Wolves to call a timeout, effectively sealing the game in their favor.

The Nuggets were able to tie their season series at 1-1 and improve their Western Conference standing ahead of the Wolves for second spot with the 115-112 thriller.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs Denver Nuggets

Anthony Edwards was nothing short of spectacular despite the loss, as the two-time All-Star racked up 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists with two steals and three turnovers on 13-of-25 shooting from the field at 50%, including three 3-pointers made on eight attempts at 37.5% and splitting his two free throws.

Edwards surpassed all of his player projections for the game, which were set at over/under 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, effectively crossing the mark in all.

Given the Timberwolves' depleted roster, his contributions proved invaluable on both the offensive and defensive fronts. Noteworthy were his seven defensive rebounds, showcasing his prowess on the defensive end. Without Rudy Gobert's rebounding, this was big.

Additionally, he assumed multiple roles on offense, acting as a facilitator while also taking on the scoring responsibilities.

The Nuggets and the Wolves will face each other again two more times, which could be the deciding factor among which team could be ahead of the standings.