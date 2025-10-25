Anthony Edwards Takes Brutal Swipe at Rival Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Using Katt Williams

Anthony Edwards dropped a brutal dig at reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in the latest commercial for signature sneakers. On Friday, Adidas released a video on its basketball Instagram account.The video was a commercial for the second installment in Edwards' signature sneaker line, the AE 2s. The Timberwolves star did not directly make any remarks against the reigning MVP, but instead he used Katt Williams to do his bidding.The video started with the comedian walking up to the microphone in an orange set. Williams started his set by demanding the audience's attention and introducing himself as the bearer of bad news.He then warned the league of Anthony Edwards' evolution this season, while highlighting his remarkable growth last season as a 3-point shooter. Later, Williams fired shots directly at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander without taking his name. He also dissed Converse, the shoe brand SGA is signed to.&quot;Now I know what y'all gonna say. There is a certain 2 guard not named Anthony Edwards who's all the rage right now. I can't deny it. He's doin his thing,&quot; Williams said. &quot;But he is lucky his game is as smooth as his little poems because them shoes? No thank you.&quot;&quot;The game left that brand behind for a reason. What else we bringing back? Cigrattes in the locker room? Then I could play.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilliams ended his set with praise for Edwards for making one of the most popular basketball shoes in the world. The Timberwolves star clapped for the comedian after he concluded his set before reminding him that he forgot to say something.Lastly, Katt Williams called Anthony Edwards &quot;the truth&quot; before dropping the microphone, and ending the commercial.Adidas releases Timberwolves-inspired colorways for Anthony Edwards' second signature shoeLast week, Adidas announced that they were releasing a new colorway named &quot;Blue Burst&quot; for the AE 2s. This colorway is inspired by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team Anthony Edwards plays for.The sneaker follows the same design language as the base AE 2, but is different from the other in terms of the color palette. The sneaker's highlight is the sky blue padding on the swoosh area over a white sneaker body.Black accents are present on the shoe in the quarter, foxing, and collar lining. The AE 2s &quot;Blue Burst&quot; is releasing on Saturday with a retail price of $130. Athletes and fans wanting to buy the shoe can shop for it at Adidas.com, Footlocker.com, and select retail stores.