Anthony Edwards takes subtle jab at Mavericks over Luka Doncic deal -"Hope they ain't trade me when I was 240"

Anthony Edwards might not be playing in this year’s All-Star Game, with some reports suggesting a groin injury and others claiming he's battling a cold, but that didn’t stop him from cracking up fans with a funny comment about the Dallas Mavericks’ surprising decision to trade Luka Doncic.

Ad

During an interview over All-Star Weekend, Edwards was asked about his weight, particularly the heaviest he was during the offseason, as reports claimed Doncic was nearing 270 pounds, a concern for Mavericks GM Nico Harrison when considering an extension.

Edwards responded with his usual humor, stating that he weighed 240 lbs at his heaviest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I hope they ain’t trade me when I was 240,” he then quipped.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Edwards is listed at 225 lbs on NBA.com this season, which marks his fifth year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gery Woelfel reported that before the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in a deal centered around Anthony Davis, they had allegedly considered trading Doncic to the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo or to the Timberwolves in exchange for Anthony Edwards.

Anthony Edwards wants to know if he’s getting traded, says he’s ‘scared’

The trade of Luka Doncic is widely regarded as one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, as it involved a 25-year-old franchise cornerstone being traded for Anthony Davis, who is known for his injury struggles but elite defense.

Ad

After the trade broke, Anthony Edwards voiced that he wants to be informed ahead of time if he is ever going to be traded, referencing how Luka’s trade was a surprise even to the Mavericks superstar.

"Everybody get informed," Edwards said. "I'm scared. Tim, if you're going to trade me, let me know, dawg. When Luka got traded, anybody is able to get traded."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also expressed sympathy for Luka Doncic.

"They say that nobody knew about the trade. That's crazy," Edwards said. "At 25, they traded probably the best scorer in the NBA. And he didn't know about it."

"There's a lot more digging somebody's gotta do to find out why he got traded. Because you don't just trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals. I feel bad for Luka, man."

Ad

Edwards isn’t unfamiliar with trade rumors in Minnesota, as the Timberwolves dealt longtime franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in the offseason for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Edwards is under a fully guaranteed contract with the Timberwolves through the 2028-29 season on a five-year, $244 million deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.