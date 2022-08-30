“I’m trying to take that leap this year” - Anthony Edwards unfazed by high expectations from NBA fans

When it comes to bright young talents in the NBA, Anthony Edwards should be near the top of the list. After being taken first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020, he continues to live up to the hype.

Edwards put together an impressive rookie campaign and managed to take a step forward in year two. In 72 games last season, he put up career-highs in points (21.3), rebounds (4.8), assists (3.8), and steals (1.5). On top of that, he increased his three-point percentage to 35.7 while also increasing his volume.

Timberwolves Clips @WolvesClips Andre Iguodala on Anthony Edwards:



“The kid came at me full-speed one time and he did an in-and-out, there was absolutely nothing I could do. I’m like ‘it’s time for me to wrap it up’…



He’s like [Dwyane Wade], he can change directions, split pick-and-rolls and he’s explosive” Andre Iguodala on Anthony Edwards:“The kid came at me full-speed one time and he did an in-and-out, there was absolutely nothing I could do. I’m like ‘it’s time for me to wrap it up’…He’s like [Dwyane Wade], he can change directions, split pick-and-rolls and he’s explosive” https://t.co/6XVfDjfDbT

With the Timberwolves reaching the postseason last year, eyes will be on them to continue climbing up the ranks of the Western Conference. Especially after they sent a haul of players and draft capital to the Utah Jazz in a mega-deal for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

In a recent interview with Jon Krawczynski of The Atheltic, Edwards touched on the bar being raised for him. As a naturally confident person, he is prepared to reach even higher hights in 2023.

"I've been working on everything, man."

"Just getting better. I'm trying to take that leap this year and be the best player I can be. Trying to take my team as far as we can."

The Minnesota Timberwolves need Anthony Edwards to stay on the fast track

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

So far, the Minnesota Timberwolves should be pleased with how the 21-year-old has come along in his first two seasons. However, if they want to reach their full potential, keeping him on the fast track is essential.

NBA News 24 @nbaitalianews24 Jon Krawczynski on



“I've had multiple people just say that he looks like a monster. We will see what happens when the lights come on, when training camp comes in and the games get going.” Jon Krawczynski on #Timberwolves ’ Anthony Edwards:“I've had multiple people just say that he looks like a monster. We will see what happens when the lights come on, when training camp comes in and the games get going.” 👀 Jon Krawczynski on #Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards:“I've had multiple people just say that he looks like a monster. We will see what happens when the lights come on, when training camp comes in and the games get going.” https://t.co/0gyfDoeiM6

While the emerging star is in his early years, the rest of the T-Wolves core is on a later timeline. Karl-Anthony Towns (26), Rudy Gobert (30), and D'Angelo Russell (26) are all currently in their prime. With a majority of the top players at their peak now, Minnesota is looking to maximize its talent.

If the Timberwolves want to compete in the Western Conference, they will need the young guard to become "the guy" on the roster. Towns is extremely skilled at the center position, but perimeter players rule the current era of the NBA.

There is no denying Edwards has all the attributes to take another step towards superstardom. He is an incredible athlete who can easily score on all three levels. If his shooting percentages continue to increase, he will be extremely tough to defend on a nightly basis.

Given his comments, it's safe to say Edwards is fully prepared to not only elevate himself, but his team as well.

Edited by Kevin McCormick