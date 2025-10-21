  • home icon
  Anthony Edwards unleashes objectives for upcoming season on Instagram burner, but does not name the players on his hitlist

Anthony Edwards unleashes objectives for upcoming season on Instagram burner, but does not name the players on his hitlist

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 21, 2025 14:06 GMT
Anthony Edwards unleashes objectives for upcoming season on Instagram burner
Anthony Edwards unleashes objectives for upcoming season on Instagram burner (Credits: Getty)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has seemingly shared a list of objectives for the upcoming season on social media through a burner account. On Monday, X account @nicekicks claimed on the platform that Edwards was the owner of the Instagram account @believethatjack.

A few hours later, @nicekicks shared another post on X, pointing out that Edwards’ alleged burner account had posted a list of objectives for the upcoming season, asking fans for help in figuring out the names on the list, which is as follows:

  • Stay top dog no leash
  • Repeat shoe of the year (dat bih walk itself)
  • More wins than *** squad
  • Send *** home early
  • Make **** taste like tap water
  • Dunk on ***, ***, ***, ***
  • Cook *** til he quiet again
  • Hoop shoes w jeans comeback
The list was posted with the caption:

“Write it down, then cross y’all out.”
Some of the objectives on the list make it seem more like a hit list for Edwards' NBA rivals, but all the names on it have been redacted. Fans reacted to the post, speculating about the names Edwards blurred out, mentioning rivals like Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant and more.

Anthony Edwards is coming off a stellar season for the Timberwolves, leading the team to its second straight conference finals appearance. He played 79 games, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Edwards recorded 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 15 playoff games.

Anthony Edwards names Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as obstacles on his road to the NBA Finals

After two consecutive trips to the Western Conference finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled to get over the hump as Anthony Edwards continues to chase his first NBA championship.

Edwards lost to Luka Doncic and his Mavericks in 2024 before losing to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder in 2025. It seems he hasn't lived those losses down, as Edwards named Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander as players he must defeat to reach the Finals.

"We ain't going to get to the Finals without going through Luka or Shai," Edwards told The Athletic on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards will tip off his sixth season in the league on Wednesday when the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Portland Trail Blazers.

